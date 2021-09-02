A Conversation With Karl Kime About the Finding Inspiration in Art and Nature, the Positive Influence of Family, and Motivating Others by Example

Originally from Glendale, California, Karl Kime grew up in a Seventh Day Adventist family. Always an avid reader, Karl wanted to be a writer during his formative years. As a young adult, he graduated summa cum laude with a degree in Religion from Loma Linda University. Karl enrolled in a Master’s program at Claremont Graduate School to continue his Philosophy studies, but then decided he needed a more stable career path and applied to law school. He was accepted into the UCLA School of Law and began his legal career with Morrison & Foerster in Los Angeles, specializing in labor and employment litigation and handling harassment and discrimination cases.

Presently, Karl Kime can lay claim to many years of experience as a litigator and mediator, having worked for various firms in the areas of insurance litigation and asbestos defense litigation. He also served on a mediation panel for the federal court and the Los Angeles Superior Court. Additionally, Karl has experience teaching mediation courses and conducting client mediations. In 2009, Karl relocated to Coeur d’Alene and broadened his legal expertise by handling transactional work with a private equity firm. When that firm’s Coeur d’Alene office closed in 2020, Karl Kime made the decision to open his own firm, Kime Law & Mediation, PLLC.

What do you love most about the industry you are in?

One of the things that I really do enjoy about the law is researching and thinking about novel solutions to clients’ problems. It often happens that something akin to an epiphany occurs to me; that the answer or the approach to a particular case does not come about immediately, but after some time spent immersed in it. I have thoughts as the result of having spent a great deal of time with the facts and the law and the case. Suddenly I realize the way to go. I will have a vision when I’m in the shower, or when I’m driving, when my mind is otherwise in neutral or thinking about other things. Sometimes it will occur when I’m watching TV and I’ll think to myself, “that’s the answer.” Then I’ll conduct some research on my notion and come up with the right path forward. I actually enjoy that part my job a great deal.

Another aspect of the law I enjoy is writing. I wanted to be a writer in my younger years. I really wanted to be a professor of philosophy and write books. Law is kind of a way of doing that. You have a problem, and you’ve already learned a lot of theory, then you research it and you write it up. It’s almost like being a professor because you have to persuade and inform and do so in an intellectually defensible manner. With respect to my profession, what I enjoy most is what most lawyers traditionally don’t enjoy at all, and that is research and writing. I really do like it.

How do you motivate others?

I try to motivate others by example. Perhaps I’ll use my children as an example. I have three kids, two girls and one boy. I have tried to motivate them by not being heavy-handed. I’m certainly not a helicopter parent. I allow them to pursue the things that they enjoy, but I give a nudge here, guidance and the benefit of my own personal experience there, and let them ruminate on their choices. Then I watch to see how that impacts their decision-making. So, my method of motivating other people is not to be heavy-handed. I like to set an example and let them figure out what they want, but also give them advice derived from my own experience.

Where do you get your inspiration from?

I’m a bookish guy. When I was younger, I read a lot of literature, and now that I’m older I read a lot of law, history, and philosophy. I enjoy the world of ideas intensely and that’s what keeps me motivated. Also, I love beauty and art. I’m a classical music freak. Sitting beside me right now, I have hundreds and hundreds of classical CDs that I’ve collected over the years. Of course, now CDs have gone the way of the Model T, but I still have them and listen to them. I love classical music. It transports me.

Then there’s interacting with my children, as well as my close friends. They have surpassed every wish and goal that I have had for them. I’m just amazed by them.

I used to be quite a hiker. I hiked Mount Whitney, which is the highest mountain in the lower 48 states. It’s 15,700 feet, or so. When I was forty years old, I just made it a goal. Here’s a little story: when I was eight years old, it was 1969 and Apollo 11 had just landed on the moon. It was July. I remember it like it was yesterday. Our family camped at the portal of Mount Whitney, on Whitney trail. At that point, I was too young to climb it, but I went to the store there and they had a little round patch that was embroidered with the phrase ‘I climbed Mount Whitney’ and it had a picture of Mount Whitney and the elevation. I said to myself, “someday, I’m going to do this.” Well, I got caught up in other things. It took until I was forty years old to actually accomplish that. It is 11 miles each way. You climb up from 8,000 feet to 15,000 feet. When I got down to the end of the trail, I was so thrilled and happy with myself that the first thing I did was go to that store, which is still there, to see whether they still had those patches, and indeed they did. They were in a pile right next to the cashier, and so I finally got my ‘I climbed about Whitney’ patch legitimately because this time I did, in fact, climb the mountain. It was a beautiful, beautiful day. That’s really what inspires me, things like that. I really enjoy ideas, art, beauty, and getting out in nature.

Who has been a role model to you and why?

I would say my father and grandfather have been role models to me. My grandfather has passed away but my dad is alive. My father was number one in his class, had a Harvard residency, but he also paints. He is a tremendous artist and thinker. If I got my love of books from anyone, it was him. He inspires me to embrace the value of study and thinking and art and literature.

My grandfather, my mother’s father, was a physician also, but he was more of an administrator. He was the president and Dean of Loma Linda School of Medicine for years and has a professorial chair named after him, as well as a building named after him. He was the most gentle, kind man I’ve ever known. He was that unusual type of leader who never had any enemies, and that’s difficult to accomplish when you’re the administrator of a large Institution.

I’ve tried to model my life after both of them and their respective personalities, even though they’re quite different. My father would not be thought of as a saint by any means, but my grandfather has often been described that way and he was deeply loved by everyone he touched or came in contact with.

How do you maintain a solid work life balance?

Because I live alone, it’s actually rather easy to do, especially considering COVID-19 and the fact that I’m working out of my home. But under normal conditions, I work very hard when I’m at the office. I get in and do my work. I get it done and I do it well. When I’ve done enough for the day, I go home and do the things that I enjoy and interact with the people that I want to be with.

I have never found it terribly difficult to balance work and the rest of my life except in the very beginning when I didn’t know what I was doing—which is the case with every lawyer. I think a lawyer spends the first five years of their practice committing malpractice every day. That’s my little joke.

Now that I know what I’m doing, I can look back and say, “oh my goodness.” I don’t even know how I got along. That’s why new lawyers should really work with people at a firm when they start out, because people truly do not know how to practice law properly simply by attending and graduating law school. It surprises a lot of people when I say that. When you get out of law school, you may have a juris doctor, a JD, but you don’t know anything about how to actually practice law and it’s kind of frightening at first. What you learn in the course of the first 10 years of your practice is amazingly transformative.

What suggestions do you have for someone starting in your industry?

My first suggestion would be don’t worry about the fact that you don’t know much about the law. Understand that it is going to be a learning process and just fully throw yourself into that process without reservations or fears. A lot of us who become lawyers were in the top of our classes at school and always did well in whatever we tried, but when we start to practice law, that may no longer hold true and we have to live with making mistakes. You have to make peace with that.

The second thing I would say is work with a mentor that has more or less your style. You need to get with somebody, one or two true experts in the areas that you want to practice and then just open up your brain and let that person pour his or her experience and wisdom inside. One thing that I probably didn’t have enough of when I was starting out was helpful guidance from other people.

The third thing I would say is you ought to focus on the practice areas that truly interest you pretty early in your career. Now that may seem self-evident, but it isn’t necessarily. Many people get out of law school, don’t know quite what they want to do, get hired by a big firm and suddenly find themselves in a department that they don’t even like. Focus on the things that you really enjoy about the law with intensity. Make what you love your area of expertise so that you can write about it, speak about it, and be enthusiastic about it with clients and other people. So, find a niche.

What is the biggest life lesson you have learned?

Perfectionism is a kind of evil because it makes you unrealistic about how to go about things in life, unless you are a genius. But even geniuses are not perfect. Let’s take the example of Albert Einstein. For his entire life, he rejected the fundamental premises of quantum physics, which was the new physics at the time, the new physics of uncertainty. Einstein made the famous comment: “God does not play dice with the universe.” He argued endlessly with quantum physicists on the subject. It turns out that quantum mechanics is the prevailing view.

For me, perfectionism has been a real downfall because it made me unable to finish projects or even start them because I felt that I had to meet certain standards. What I’ve learned over the long run is to not seek perfection, but to seek what is necessary and creative. There’s a saying: Don’t allow the perfect to defeat the good. If you are striving towards perfection all the time, you may not even be able to get a product out that’s good.

Related to that, I would say be confident. Be confident that what you produce is good enough for you, even though it may not meet some standard of perfection. So, allow yourself to fail and pick yourself up and go on. I would say these are the biggest lessons I’ve had to learn, and I have learned these lessons the hard way. But now that I have learned them, I find that life is so much easier to live, and I’m better with other people, better with clients, better with my colleagues and my family. Be confident where you are and allow time to do its work. Now, that doesn’t mean sit on your rear end and not contribute to the process. You must do that. Be satisfied with the fact that learning and especially learning a profession necessarily takes time and you can’t speed it up.

I like a phrase used by an old professor of mediation of mine: You have to respect the dance. It means you have to respect the process. For example, in mediation you go back and forth with each concerned party and you have to respect that. If you try to short-cut the process, you’re going to end up being a very bad mediator. You’ve got to allow people to go back and forth and then you derive a conclusion through that process, which must be respected. That’s the same with anything in life, especially something like a profession. You have to respect the process and let it take time and don’t put undue pressure on yourself.

Where do you see you and your company in 5 years?

I have a 10-year vision because I wouldn’t know what to do if I retired. I want to retire sometimes but then what would I do every day when I get up? I would like to develop this practice and perhaps someday take in a couple more lawyers with me. I’m not against that. A solo practice is not something I must have. It’s rather a model that I’m using right now.

I think every lawyer wants to run his own office at some point because you don’t have to answer to people except for your clients. I would really like to emphasize the development of a mediation practice, although here in Coeur d’Alene that is a little difficult. In Los Angeles, where I first took up mediation, there are many people who do nothing but mediation and make their living that way. I think that would be, for me, ideal because even though I enjoy figuring out problems and writing about them, I’d rather solve problems than foment them. It’s just my personality.

I’d like to see an increase in my mediation practice. I’d also like to further develop my litigation practice in the areas that I know about and enjoy, such as employment law, either for the employer or the employee, and general business litigation. That’s what I hope to do. Just develop those aspects of my practice more and more, here, in this fairly small legal community.