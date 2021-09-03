Contributor Log In/Sign Up
A Conversation with Global Breath Master Dan Brulé

Managing Change via The “4th Pillar of Achievement".

By
Business woman leader vector concept with businesswoman in paper boat leading team. Symbol of equality, woman power, leadership, vision. Eps10 vector illustration.

This week I had the chance to speak with one of the pioneers and leaders in the science of breathwork, best-selling author Dan Brulé. What stood out for me is how down-to-earth, optimistic and truly excited Dan is about this work more than 40 years later! He’s taught all over the world, coaching people like Tony Robbins, SEALFit founder Mark Divine and Pitch Anything author and entrepreneur Oren Klaff, who names breathwork the “4th pillar of achievement”.

I’m honored and excited to interview Dan as one of the experts participating in the Breathe into Breakthrough Summit I’m hosting on 10/23 and 10/24, featuring leading experts in the breathwork and performance arena.

Yes, we breathe thousands of times each day. But the magic happens when you learn to consciously harness your breathing patterns and start to understand the physiological connection between your breath and your mental/emotional states. When you can tap into that level of awareness, you can choose where to focus your thoughts and emotions regardless of circumstances.

Feeling overwhelmed with family, work and non-stop uncertainty? You can use it as a reminder to take 5 to regain your focus with this simple Box Breathing technique developed by Mark Divine, CEO at Unbeatable Mind & SEALFIT.

Yes, there’s a lot going on in the world right now, with no shortage of things to worry about. But worrying isn’t problem-solving. In fact, it leads to low energy and depression instead of fueling the kind of creativity and resilience we really need right now.

And if you need some inspiration, check out one of my favorite TED talks (and based on the 23+ million views, almost everyone else’s), with happiness expert Shawn Achor.

Prefer the Cliff Notes version? Check out this list of Shawn’s favorite 2-minute happiness habits, including his take on breathwork summed up here:

We had (Google employees) take their hands off their keyboards two minutes a day. And go from multitasking, to simply watching their breath go in and out. This raises accuracy rates. Improves levels of happiness. Drops their stress levels. And it takes two minutes.

It’s a privilege to be able to share this powerful work with you as a key to greater focus, connection and of course as the 4th pillar in the foundation for lasting achievement😊

Learn more about Dan Brulé here.

Click here to be notified when Breathe Into Breakthrough Summit registration opens.

Elizabeth Borelli, PCC, Breathe into Breakthrough, FREE 10-day mini-workshop! Visit elizabethborelli.com to learn more at Thrive Global, ElizabethBorelli.com

Elizabeth Borelli, PCC combines a BA in psychology, multiple certifications in ICF-accredited life coaching, eCornell plant based nutrition certification and YTT yoga teacher training into a unique mind-body approach to health and wellness. Her popular Breathe Into Breakthrough free workshops are a great way to learn breath-based stress reduction practices in just 10 days, 10 minutes a day, no yoga pants required!  Visit www.ElizabethBorelli.com to learn more

Elizabeth is a frequent podcast guest and Thrive Global blogger. Her work has been featured in KTUV Wellness Weds. and MindBodyGreen.  She is the author of Happy Planet Diet – Plant-based Guidelines and Recipes for Healthy Eating on a Budget and founder of Tonic & Bloom, a line of hand-blended, plant-based teas.

 

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

