A Conversation with Dr. Tasaria Bettis on Closing the Achievement Gap and Obtaining a Mentor

Born in Mobile, Alabama, Dr. Tasaria Bettis graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree (Cum Laude) in Elementary Education from Alabama State University. He continued his education in the state of Alabama, attending Auburn University at Montgomery where he received a Master’s of Education degree in Elementary Education.

Dr. Tasaria Bettis’ academic accomplishments also include an Education Specialist degree in Elementary Education, another Master of Education degree in Instructional Leadership from Alabama State University, and a Doctorate of Education degree in Educational Leadership from Capella University.

Professionally, Dr. Tasaria Bettis has built a career in the Educational Consulting field, offering insight and resources to other educators. Before entering the consulting field, Dr. Bettis spent nine years in Montgomery, Alabama, working as a 6th, 5th and 4th grade teacher for nine years. Next, he matriculated to Washington, DC, as a Dean of Students. Dr. Bettis then became an Assistant Principal in Dayton, Ohio, and finally moved to Fresno, California, where he currently lives and works as a school principal.

Why did you decide to create your own business?

I decided to create my own educational consulting business to help other education professionals in their field with advice, insight, and educational resources that will help them and/or their educational institute or organization achieve specific educational goals. Whether that is related to student engagement, classroom organization, or specific insight into curriculum, my consulting business is meant to be a resource for educators made by an educator. I also want to show other professionals that it is possible to create something for yourself. Eventually, as the business grows, I would also like to collaborate and share resources with other educators.

How do you maintain a solid work life balance?

Maintaining a work/life balance for me means keeping God at the center of my life. My faith is very important to me, as it provides both strength and inspiration on a spiritual level. My faith helps me keep my personal and professional life well balanced. I love my work, but I recognize how important it is to keep work at work. Outside of work, I make sure to take time for things like exercising, meditating every morning before work, and travelling.

What suggestions do you have for someone starting in your industry?

The suggestion I would give to an individual starting in the education sector is to gain a mentor to help you in the process of having a successful career. You can accomplish this by networking with others. Talking to your fellow educators can help you to determine what similar trends and challenges they faced and how their past experiences can help you in the future.

What has been the hardest obstacle you’ve overcome?

The hardest obstacle I’ve overcome is my thesis process in my doctorate program. Any PhD student will tell you what a challenge it is to stay focused and committed to your goal. The process can take a long time, but you have to stay true to your goals throughout. Having a solid support team of colleagues, advisors, and friends and family can be a big help throughout that entire thesis process.

What is your biggest accomplishment?

Since it was one of the most challenging things I ever did, my biggest accomplishment has to be receiving my Doctorate degree in Educational Leadership from Capella University. I am very proud to have achieved something I set out to do so long ago.

What’s one piece of advice you would give to others?

The one piece of advice I would give to others is to never let go of achieving their dreams and aspirations. Having something to work towards in your life can help you stay motivated to succeed.

Outside of work, what defines you as a person?

Outside of work, I would define myself as a world traveller who will try anything (within reason!) at least once. I suppose that also means I see myself as an adventurous person in anything that I try to do. I like to have new experiences and make the most of my time spent exploring different places all over the world. One of my other defining traits is my tendency to avoid conflict. I prefer to help be a part of peaceful, amicable resolutions to any difficult situations in life.

What trends in your industry excite you?

The trend in the educational field that I enjoy is closing the achievement gap. Every child should have opportunity to be an extraordinary individual in all of their academic, social, and emotional endeavors. I want to work hard to make sure the students I encounter have those opportunities.

Where do you see you and your company in five years?

In five years, I see myself as a superintendent in an educational organization. My company will grow to encompass many areas of achievement to aid professionals in achieving their goals in education. I want to continue to use my leadership role in education to promote the well-being and potential of both students and educators.

Explain the proudest day of your professional life.

If I had to choose one day, my proudest day so far was the day I became a principal. That said, each day I witness my students achieving their goals and potential, no matter what organization I was working at always made me proud. To this day, I still feel immense pride when I see my students doing their best and succeeding.