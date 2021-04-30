A Conversation with David Gallemore On Consistent Personal Growth & Creating A Positive Impact

David Gallemore is a Military Veteran from Lithonia, Georgia. David joined the military when he was 17 years old. He scored exceptionally high on his ASVAB test and completed his basic training during his junior summer, then came back and graduated high school. He attended his AIT at Fort Sill, where he trained to troubleshoot and repair tactical radios and field wire equipment systems on the battlefield during any conditions for all infantry equipment and special operations personnel. He was also trained to plan, organize, direct, coordinate, and supervise the employment of integrated communications systems at battalion or higher level. He served in Desert Storm and other military operations throughout his military career.

After leaving the military, his mindset of supporting his fellow soldiers has never left his spirit. He has created companies throughout the last decade focused on hiring and training soldiers. Through ups and downs, he has finally developed the correct partnership of training and opportunity to reach his goal of hiring 10,000 veterans, active-duty soldiers leaving the military, and their immediate family members. He is a strong believer in doing your job, being positive, and being a good teammate. David believes in giving it your all when it’s time to work but places the time he spends with his kids watching a movie and relaxing on the weekend – TOP PRIORITY.

In the last few years, what lifestyle, habit, or behavior change has had the biggest positive impact on your life?

Covid-19 for many of us was the most significant lifestyle change since I’ve been an adult. I believe that this dark and tunnel which all of us entered gave everyone the opportunity to come out better on the other side. I took that time to become stronger spiritually and mentally, get physically fit, eliminate distractions, get rid of people that don’t contribute to my success, and most important become closer to my children.

When you feel unfocused, what do you do?

I like hanging with my kids when I’m unfocused or I just simply step away and relax.

What advice would you give a smart and ambitious recent college graduate? What advice should they ignore?

Set your goal, keep your credit good, and surround yourself with people who can assist in your success spiritually, mentally, and physically. You can’t get in shape hanging with people who want to eat McDonald’s all day.

What is one lifestyle trend that excites you?

Healthy eating, working out, and travelling more.

What’s one of the biggest life lessons you’ve learned?

My biggest lesson is to stick with your plan. In business, I have had plans but changed because of other people’s influences that really didn’t bring anything to the table. Two projects come to mind that taught me valuable lessons. Walmart had the potential to be a great project. I opened 5 stores under my company Technicians USA within Walmart. My initial plan was to have a 100% veteran workforce. I deviated from this plan and hired nonveterans and the stores barely made $500.00, were not opening on time, and breaking peoples stuff. We closed the starts. I started over again with the same intentions of having a total veteran work workforce. We partnered with a local workforce development agency to provide me with veterans. They did not provide me with one however we proceeded. We had partnered with of the largest home warranty companies in the world which they even provide training. My rating was as 97% before we added these non-veterans and dropped to 35% in October of 2016. We closed that business and that is when I got my life lesson.

How have you implemented this lesson and measure its success?

Yes, I have learned from this lesson and now that I’m following the oriental plan The Gallemore Group is growing. We have focused on creating a veteran and active-duty support team that is making a major difference. Gi-Techs is now providing services in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Washington DC, and Texas. VTEC our nonprofit is training soldiers transitioning out the military and building a $100 million training academy for veterans, and active-duty soldiers. Our other subsidiaries are moving in the right direction. The entire team consists of veterans that get the job done.

What do you think it is that makes you/someone successful?

I think having a good balance between work and family is the key. You have to be able to put the computer down and enjoy little things with your family.

How do you stay motivated?

My failures keep me motivated.

What legacy do you hope to leave behind?

My legacy will be what I leave for my family.