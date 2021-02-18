A Conversation with Ben Mesika About Helping Others and Leading by Example

Ben Mesika is an esteemed and respected entrepreneur from Atlanta, Georgia.

When he was a young boy, Ben Mesika and his family Immigrated to the United States. He was raised with traditional values such as the importance of family, hard work, and dedication. His inspiration has always been his father, who taught him how to get his hands dirty and how to fix things. Through these valuable lessons instilled in him from a young age, Ben was able to grow throughout his career.

After spending most of his life building numerous successful businesses and working in a wide range of industries, Ben Mesika has found that his true passion lies in helping people struggling with addiction and mental health issues. He has since dedicated his time and resources to creating and developing rehabilitation centers in Georgia focused on helping those in need.

When he isn’t working, Ben Mesika is spending time with his family. He is also an avid engine and car enthusiast and spends a lot of his spare time following Formula One racing.

Why did you decide to create your own business?

I believe that the journey we go through in life is guiding us to our purpose, to where we need to be. I grew up in a challenging environment. We immigrated to the United States when I was a young boy, so by nature I had to learn how to survive pretty quickly. Looking back now on how everything played out in many aspects of my life, I have no regrets because I wouldn’t be the man I am today without walking through deep waters. I am definitely grateful for all my challenges as it made me look at life from a compassionate perspective and notice challenges that people go through which brought me to a place where I want to help.

In my nature, I love people and I don’t like to see people feel lost and suffer. It gives me so much light to see someone who finds hope and finds the little spark to enjoy who they are and live again. I want to give back because I was lost myself. It’s okay to feel lost and it’s okay to stop on the way and ask for directions.

What do you love most about the industry you are in?

I love to see people find themselves again, find hope, and get back to living and become members of society again.

What keeps you motivated?

Mentoring others, fixing things, seeing a project in my head and bringing it to life and my woman, She is a special human, a yoga master who brought a new layer into my life.

How do you motivate others?

First and foremost, I lead by example. I get my hands dirty. I practice authenticity in everything I do. I help others who are willing to learn and develop new skills and I Involve them and make them feel purposeful.

How has your company grown from its early days to now?

The growth is tremendously. We expanded to more linked businesses, which are connected to what we do. We grew from a dozen employees to over 100. So, besides the help we provide, we also created more job opportunities.

Where do you get your inspiration from?

In life, you need either inspiration or desperation. I got my inspiration from my desperation — my own recovery, my own journey.

Who has been a role model to you and why?

My father. He was a hard-working man who never gave up. He taught me how to get my hands dirty, how to fix everything and anything, and always strive to be better. When times were tough, he found a way to make it through the challenges. As a little boy, I followed him everywhere watching every step. Sometimes I didn’t like how tough he was with us, but today, as I have a family of my own, I appreciate and understand his toughness.

How do you maintain a solid work-life balance?

As a business owner, having effective functional teams either at your workplace or at home is the key to your success. I have great business partners and an amazing life partner. I am extremely grateful for each and every one of them.

What traits do you possess that make a successful leader?

A successful leader needs to know how to inspire his team in order to achieve a certain goal and to get things done. You can say I am resilient, strong, and stubborn. I have passion and I am decisive. I don’t see the obstacles in a project, but I focus on the goal. I try to influence others to serve the greater good. My success outcome is not about benefiting myself, but to help other people and the community at large. Serving the greater good is my driving force and my main purpose.

What suggestions do you have for someone starting in your industry?

In any industry, not specifically mine, I would suggest anyone who wants to start first of all to know yourself and your limitations. Have the drive to succeed. Believe in yourself and don’t give up when something doesn’t work out. Keep trying in a different way, but

keep your eyes on the goal and don’t let fear or anyone outside of you push you from your road.

What has been the hardest obstacle you’ve overcome?

I think that being an immigrant was my hardest obstacle. As a child, to suddenly get used to a different culture, language, different environment, new friends, watching your parents struggling through their own fears to raise a family in a new country — definitely not easy.

What is one piece of advice that you have never forgotten?

My mother worked hard to raise four kids in a new country. I was not the easiest child. I was always covered with mud and bruises, later covered in car grease and broken bones but somehow, she knew I would be okay. One day I got super frustrated about something and she sat me down and explained that life is like a steering wheel — when both of your hands are on both sides holding it, then you just go straight and all is good, but suddenly you face a turn and the steering wheel is shifting to one side, then one hand is on the top while the other hand is at the bottom. Sometimes you go straight and sometimes you have unexpected turns, but no matter what happens, you always have to keep your hands on the steering wheel and be in control of your vehicle. Otherwise, if you give up and raise your hands, you crash.

What is your biggest accomplishment?

Being a dad.

What is the biggest life lesson you have learned?

There is a light at the end of the tunnel and if you look carefully, you’ll see some windows along the way.

Outside of work, what defines you as a person?

Family man. Hard worker. A good friend. Someone you can always count on.

What trends in your industry excite you?

The recovery aspect.

Where do you see you and your company in 5 years?

I can’t tell the future. The way I see it, it’s a blessing and a curse — on one hand, the need for recovery places is increasing by the day and the age for seeking help is dropping because of different factors of the way we live, so young humans are looking for escape, which to me is very scary and sad. On the other hand, the problem exists, so

at least I want to make sure I can help society and provide the best solutions, care, programs, and facilities to the best of my abilities and knowledge. So, I hope that in the next few years, we will expand even larger in every aspect, so anyone who needs help and feels lost knows that there are people out there and good humans who can catch them and go through the darkness with them.