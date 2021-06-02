A Conversation With Ardeshir Omanian About the Struggle to Balance Happiness With Productivity in the Construction and Property Development Industry

Born in Iran, Arshedir Omanian left his home country and came to Canada ahead of the rest of his family. Forced to forge his own path, he dabbled in a number of industries before finding his bearings in construction and property development. After learning the trade extensively, Ardeshir Omanian set up his own construction and property development firm, timing his entrance well by sliding into the industry just before the great Canadian construction boom. The success of that venture led him to act as a consultant on projects for other companies. Professionally speaking, Ardeshir is presently engaged in the planning, development, and building of mixed use residential boutique condominiums, something he calls “the inevitable next step.” He also sits on the boards of directors for multiple other companies. In his spare time, Ardeshir Omanian loves to travel the world seeing sights and experiencing new places, cultures, and cuisines. He is something of a cigar aficionado, as well.

Why did you create your own business?

I think that creating your own business allows for a certain freedom and creativity that simply doesn’t exist when working for someone else’s company. I didn’t want any limitations or ceilings on what I could achieve.

What do you love most about the industry you are in?

I enjoy the way a person can make their own opportunities. Also, every project is different. Nothing feels stagnant.

What does a typical day consist of for you?

Every day is different for me depending on my projects. I don’t necessarily follow a strict routine, but that allows me the opportunity to constantly explore new ideas—which is great! I really enjoy the freedom and flexibility that it allows me.

How do you maintain a solid work/life balance?

That can definitely be tricky sometimes. But I’m a firm believer in the fact that if you are relaxed and happy, your productivity is greater than when you’re stressed and overworked. I just trust my instincts in that regard as much as I can.

What suggestions do you have for someone starting in your industry?

To anyone starting in the construction and property development industry, I would have to say be brave and take risks, but always trust your instincts. I believe a lot of business is instinctive. Just because something doesn’t work out or go as smoothly as it should doesn’t mean you should give up. You have to work for your success and you have to weather the storms. Nothing worth having comes easily.

What is your biggest accomplishment?

Being successful in business is great, but my greatest accomplishment will always be my family.

What’s one piece of advice you would give to others?

Work hard and be a good person. I’m a big believer in karma. I believe that whatever you put out into the world comes back to you, one way or another.

What is the biggest lesson you have learned?

The greatest lesson I’ve had to learn is that good health is a person’s most valuable asset. Without it, little else matters.

What trends in your industry excite you?

The concept of green construction excites me. Lowering the carbon footprint of a project and reducing resource consumption overall is incredibly important and I’m glad it’s finally getting the attention that it deserves.