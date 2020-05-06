A Conversation with Alex Bostanian on How to Make the Most Out of Your Quarantine

Have you always wanted to be an Entrepreneur?

Being raised in a family full of Entrepreneurs, I definitely had the foundational principles instilled in me at an early age! I always knew I would start my own business/company at some point in my life, haha however my passion since birth has always been singing and acting(which is a business in and of itself)! It wasn’t until after I moved to Japan for school that my aspirations in life evolved, and I began to pursue different business ventures. Fast forward to today, my brothers and I own companies in various fields ranging from Entertainment/Media to Real Estate development to Health and Wellness.

How has being an entrepreneur affected your family life?

It’s been wonderful actually! Since I come from a family of business minded achievers, you can imagine how interesting our dinner conversations get! We’re always exchanging ideas with one another, contributing different skill sets and perspectives. You should see us over the holidays, haha gets pretty wild!

Where are you from?

I was born and raised in Los Angeles, California for the most part of my life. However I’ve been traveling the world with my family since I was born, and have lived in various countries all throughout my life. Spain, Greece, France, and Japan to list a few.. I loved the time I spent in each country, as it allowed me to gain different experiences, and a new perspective on life! However the time I spent in Japan was probably the most valuable and personal, as it was the first country I moved to by myself. Japan will always hold a special place in my heart.

Are you close with your family?

Yes, extremely! Haha not only are my 2 brothers my business partners, but also my best friends. My middle brother graduated from USC in Engineering, and my youngest brother graduated from Pepperdine in Economics. So we all have diverse and valuable skills to contribute to our endeavors.

Have you made any mistakes you regret in business?

Humans are fallible in nature. We all make mistakes, whether it be in business or life! What sets us apart however is our courage to acknowledge, address, and learn from our mistakes, our resilience to recover from them, and our determination to persevere. The steps we take to rectify the situation, determines our true character.

Where can we keep up with your daily activities?

http://www.Instagram.com/Alexander_dgr8