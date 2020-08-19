A Conversation with Adrian Marcataio About Life Influences and Leaving a Positive Legacy

Adrian Marcataio is an Entrepreneur & Executive with the experience and skills required for today’s energy industry at the corporate and project level (Oil and Gas and Power industries) with over 23 years of seniority. Currently, Adrian resides in Mexico City, Mexico. Adrian is multi-lingual and has numerous degrees including one from the Instituto Tecnológico de Buenos Aires (ITBA) in Industrial Engineering. He also has post-graduate degrees in Petroleum in UT&T at Austin TX, USA, Integrated Management from the Instituto Argentino de la Empresa / Universidad Austral (IAE), and an Executive MBA from INSEAD, in Fontainebleau, France.

In the past, he has had roles for numerous different businesses as everything from a Supply Chain and Logistics manager, General Director, and Development and Recruitment manager, all the way to CEO, Partner, Advisor, & Owner.

Adrian’s skills include portfolio management, project and business development, financial analysis, project management, financing, and contract management. He has been exposed to several international work environments in Europe, America, Asia, Africa, Middle and Far East. He is regarded by his peers as dynamic professional with innovative ideas and a high energy level. He has extensive experience as a supply chain specialist, capable of leading commercial contracting excellence and managing risk effectively. He has a proven track record of developing and maintaining viable long-term relationships with customers, suppliers, and stakeholders of diverse cultures through applying superior communication, process improvement implementation and commercial and problem-solving skills.

In the last few years, what lifestyle, habit or behavior change has had the biggest positive impact on your life?

In last few years, society has undergone many changes in habits and we as a society have adapted our lives to these changes.

In my case, the biggest change in habit was organizing my schedule in such a way that I could spend most of my free time with my family, sharing activities with my wife and children, traveling together, and eating healthier. Adapting to advances in technology has also had a very positive impact on my life, as we can do more and more things, develop business, and meet virtually.

Also, the habit of healthy food has been of great impact in my life. Now everyone watches what they eat; look at the calories; the fats present in food; the consumption of sugary products has been reduced. Undoubtedly, all this helps us to live better and for longer and I feel better.

When you feel unfocused, what do you do?

I don’t really feel unfocused very often, but when that happens to me, I try to take a deep breath, walk a bit, and phone my family and friends to talk about any issues other than my work. Sometimes a very strong espresso helps me focus again on the task.

What advice would you give a smart and ambitious recent college graduate? What advice should they ignore?

The best advice is that they should never stop learning, because they must know the processes of the companies from the bottom, looking at the corporate pyramid from the bottom to the top, if they do that and approach their careers from that perspective, when they reach the top, they will know very well how the bases of their business are built.

I started my career working in the oil fields, as a basic worker although I was an engineer. So, when I was the boss, I knew many secrets of the field. That competitive advantage always helped me in my professional career.

They should ignore advice that they can get rich in a short time and with little effort.

What is one lifestyle trend that excites you?

Without any doubt eating healthier. Luckily, healthy foods are now also very tasty and that helps to follow those trends without much pain.

And recently, considering the times we are living through the effect of the pandemic, I have also learned to enjoy and make the home office concept very productive.

Who has been the biggest influence in your life and why?

It is a very difficult question, because in my life there have been people with great positive influence at different stages. Therefore, thinking of just one person is unfair.

In my youth, without a doubt my father has been the person who had the greatest impact on my training, teaching me that I could achieve my goals but for that I had to work hard and always believe in me. At the beginning of my professional life, I have had bosses who have taught me to love my work, to learn every day and to share joys and frustrations.

In my last years, perhaps the most productive of my life, the person who had an outstanding role and an incredible significant impact was my wife. She helped me organize my personal and professional life, take care of my finances, evaluate business opportunities with a critical but analytical vision and enjoy the simple things in life.

What’s one of the biggest life lessons you’ve learned?

Never think you have everything solved.

Many times, our pride makes us believe that we have everything resolved. Money gives us peace of mind, but it also brings us problems if we do not know how to manage it. A big and beautiful house makes us feel that we are protected and safe, but maintenance is difficult. A comfortable job and good income allow us to access goods and services that other people cannot.

But all those things do not mean that we have our lives solved. Every day we must fight to maintain what we have achieved and if we can, try to generate something else.

What do you think it is that makes you/someone successful?

Being creative, take risks and work hard. Treat people the way I like to be treated. Traveling and learning about different cultures is also a fundamental strategic tool for success in business. Last but very important, read everything you can and always stay informed.

How do you stay motivated?

Doing business and making money! But overall, giving access to the best educational options to my children, so they can develop successful lives and careers in a very competitive world, and the last, without any doubt is traveling. I love travel and airplanes motivate me a lot!

Another thing that motivates me a lot are top-level sporting events, such as the Soccer World Cup or F1 races.

Normally, when a Soccer World Cup approaches, I set myself in Soccer Full Time mode for a month.

F1 racing also motivates me a lot, the adrenaline of speed, the noise of the engines at thousands of revolutions per minute, the atmosphere that is breathed in every corner of the circuit, is a unique sensation.

What legacy do you hope to leave behind?

I would like as a legacy that my family remembers me as a great father and husband, who enjoyed doing what he loved for their well-being. That my colleagues and competitors remember me as a tough, smart but loyal competitor. For my employees, that remember me as another worker who treats them with dignity. That my friends remember me as someone who always listens and advises them, maybe not always in the best way, but always honestly. Finally, that society remember me as a good businessman who helped many people to succeed and have a better life. Also, as someone that demonstrate that regardless his origins, with effort and passion everyone can achieve their goals