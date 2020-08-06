A Converation with Kimberly Tobin – How to Thrive and Shine

What is the title of your book?

The Legacy: The Witches of Greene CountyWhat is your name, title and website?

Kimberly Tobin, Mystic CEO, www.kimberlytobin.com

What inspired you to write your book?

I’m a story teller at heart and I wanted to use my gifts showing examples of fictional characters using their spiritual practices to navigate life’s ups and downs. I share how these women actually use techniques many of us learn in summits and retreats in many different situations.

What do you want other to get our of your book?

My intention for this book is to show that even the smallest of intention is extremely powerful.

How can we all move forward on purpose and with great purpose?

I feel that moving forward requires us to keep aligning with our callings. By that I mean, we change daily and what may have set us on fire last month may not be what we are called to be today.

What is something each of us can do to SHINE?

Be true to ourselves and not buy into someone else’s beliefs of who you are.

What does Thriving mean to you?

Living every day to its fullest and being open to witness the magic everywhere.

Are you planning another book or other launches?

The second book in the series of The Witches of Greene County has already started with a tentative release day of May 2021.

Where can we get your book?

Amazon

How can we follow or get in touch with you?

https://www.facebook.com/Mystical.CEO/

https://www.instagram.com/mystical.ceo

What is one thing you would tell others if they want to bring their message forward?

DO IT! This state of this world right now begs of you to stand in your power.

Anything else you would like to add?

I hope this book encourages you to allow magic, fun, laughter and the unexpected into your daily lives.