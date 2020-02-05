A Complete Guide: How to Become an AWS Certified Developer

The journey to AWS Developer certification starts with you starting with the “Hello World” program in your preferred language till you reach your goals of solving a business problem. But the problem is how to break the ice with your first program. Koenig Solutions, an AWS training partner, has AWS experienced and certified professionals to guide you to your journey.

There’s a shortage of certified AWS architects available today, as IT organizations often compete to hire IT professionals with these skills and more AWS certifications. According to Forbes, AWS certification is one of the top paying certification worldwide. AWS Development certification adds an edge to your résumé. Recruiters are more likely to shortlist candidates who have demonstrated their AWS development skills. AWS Developer certification gives an opportunity to validate your developing skills in the AWS cloud environment. AWS Certified professionals are demanded by organizations and often the organizations’ intellectual capital is validated by how many certified professional they have.

You can enroll in the “Developing on AWS” 3 day instructor led program to start with. The course prepares you to become production ready as well as for the AWS Developer certification. AWS Developer certification is an Associate level certification which is easier than DevOps Professional certification and difficult than the Cloud Practitioner. In the course you will learn about the following points –

Write programs in your preferred language like Python, Java, C# etc.

Implement microservices through containerization.

Design, deploy and operate highly available, scalable and fault tolerant systems.

You will be able to design a solution using architectural design principles based on customer requirements.

Providing implementation guidance based on best practices to the organization throughout the lifecycle of a project.

Deploying written code in AWS using existing CI/CD pipelines, processes, and patterns.

Deploying serverless applications and save cost.

Messaging services to build decoupled architectures.

Orchestration of containerized applications and deployment of container images on AWS private repositories.

Continuous monitoring and audit tracking of API calls.

Debugging code flows in serverless applications and creating service flows.

Using the AWS Console, APIs, CLI and Software development Kits.

Work with managed artificial intelligence applications like Polly.

Testing programs on cloud Integrated Development Environment applications.

Analyzing streaming data applications data catalog analysis.

Using developer friendly Platform as a Service applications.

Caching frequently used content effectively in databases, data centers and web servers.

Storing data efficiently in relational and non-relational Databases.

Authentication and authorization of API calls made to your application.

Translating functional requirements into application design. Implementing, controlling and analyzing the flow of data to and from AWS.

Selecting the most appropriate AWS service based on compute, data, or security requirements.

Creating and maintaining metrics and alarms utilizing AWS monitoring services.

Automating manual or repeatable process to minimize management overhead

Security is job zero. Securing your API calls and prevent and mitigate cyber security attacks.

Encrypting your cloud storage, messaging services, database content etc.

According to Gartner, a global research and advisory firm, Amazon Web Services has been leading in the cloud market for the 9th consecutive year in the Infrastructure as a Service in public cloud. You cannot go wrong by securing an Amazon web services certification.

