In Cameroon, there is the legacy of coffee cola. The daily observers, who sit and watch the city go by, clearly have a story to tell. Coffee Cola. Coffee Cola!

What is the sweetness, which gives it that specific tingle? How does it introduce a special taste to the Cameroonian sensory? How have people gathered around the very artistry of coffee cola? What laughter, jokes, and personal testimonies have been observed? There are different ones, should we agree? For one person has the power to tell different stories. They are given the power to paint the most beautiful of rainbows in the storytelling of humanity.

Cola Coffee! Coffee Cola! Makes you reflect upon the cocoa beans, grown from Cameroon soil. How delicious natural Earth’s eloquence moves through a different taste! The intimacy of coffee cola beans!

So, let’s journey into the waters. How does that feel? How does one see the coloring of Coffee beans in Cameroonian soil? Life is grand, isn’t? Life is a beauty, for swimming through the waters in order to experience the sun rise? And coloring the waterfalls is a coffee of memory’s delight!

Coffee Cola. Cola Coffee. Coffee’s nectar for all of you!

Francis Bebey