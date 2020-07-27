Contributor Log In/Sign Up
A Coffee Wake-Up For, Morning Goals!

Coffee As Art and It's Ability To Awaken Dreams In the Early Morning Rise!

There is something auspicious about the world of coffee drinking. So many beauties in mastering how nature’s warmth arouses some of the most ideal dreams, which have been hidden in our psyche. When the sun is out, arising out of bed, and grabbing a cup of coffee becomes a magical moment, indeed. It feels that Mother Nature is providing us with the nutrition, that we need for the day. An Earthly elixir, when done holistically, wakes us up and brings us up for the charge.

Sometimes goals do not come to us until the morning. Keep in mind how frequently our dreams may change. Not only do they change, but they also give a unique dynamic, which leads us to our true desires for that week. Coffee drinking is an art. Not only does it carry a weight of aesthetics, but it is a form of meditation. Reflection. Stillness. It’s a methodology of re-centering ourselves. Taking ourselves to that sacred place, where we are able to feel good, in the midst of a busy time. That necessary reminder, which provides humanity with a silent shake up.

Using coffee time, as goal time, brings out unique creativity, for goal preparation. There is something about it, which guides us into a deeper context. Great wealth of depth to be reflected upon, during a certain period. Even more is that it feels good. Silent warmth is one of the best forms of meditation. Any parts which may have been hidden, suddenly come forth, to the visual. Clarity arises! It means there is an array of personal, hidden knowledge, that a person has never truly, reflected upon. Not in the way we had often desired. Perhaps, it has been the hustle and bustle of being in overdrive mode for such a long time. When you have that moment to sample serenity, early in the morning, it simply feels euphoric. Divinity on an Earthly level.

Coffee drinking is Heavenly! There is nothing, which can be denied from that. Furthermore, what is also prominent, is that during coffee time, one is permitted to go into their own thoughts; taking a mental journey, into our unique persona. What is our contribution to humanity, today? Each and every day that we awake, we are given clues, that the Universe is working in our favor. These blessings are sources of inspiration, that we are meant to contribute our talents, in whatever way we can. In hindsight, coffee time, is reflection time. And in the world of visual imagery, there are many reflections to be made! Coffee made, that is!;)

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.slashgear.com/large-cancer-study-has-good-news-for-daily-coffee-drinkers-19584644/amp/; Edits By Lauren K. Clark
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2019/oct/17/is-drinking-coffee-safe-during-your-pregnancy-get-ready-for-some-nuance; Edits By Lauren K. Clark

https://www.pbs.org/food/the-history-kitchen/history-coffee/; Edits By Lauren K. Clark
Lauren K. Clark, Lauren K. Clark hails from Atlanta, Georgia. Currently based in Cairo, Egypt, she is a lover of travel, studying different languages, the arts, and more!

