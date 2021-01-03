Contributor Log In/Sign Up
A Clean Stream of Consciousness for 2021

While handling the chore of folding freshly laundered clothes, I looked up to see the television peddling a fresh bundle of 'the same old thing' and I decided to make a resolution for the New Year that eliminates the mental pollution that threatens to sully a fresh, clean year of positive possibility.

Like a well-used teabag, we have been saturated with an array of disappointing headlines; countless episodes of blame, shame and judgment punctuated by intervals of glaring error. While I settle into 2021 on New Year’s Day from the comfort of my living room couch, I affirm my commitment to leaving behind these soiled remnants of a challenging year.  Instead, I am picking up pen and paper to proclaim a fresh start and a clean slate framed by gratitude, love, peace, courage and kindness to accompany me through the year that awaits.  I will not allow the minions of misery and reality TV to pollute my stream of consciousness with nonsense, or clutter my mind with the kind of life “litter” that poses as reality. Life is too real; a lesson we learned in 2020 as we saw it transformed and, at times, come to an end. We don’t need to embellish it with drama or relish the retelling of remembered traumas as if they are proper food for thought.  There is enough to do and accomplish without simmering a pot of these kinds of distractions.

I am acknowledging that there are loved ones to cherish; pets to care for; children to nurture and teach; small businesses, jobs, communities, equity, health, safety and security to restore; a planet to renew and grow upon the bedrock of mindful stewardship; global peace and equality to pursue.  I have no time for the feeble notions that divide us because our New Year demands readiness for challenge and the courage to unite for victory. I will not miss the harbingers of doubt and “double down” debates that lead to blame and not solutions.

In 2021, I will meet each day with gratitude and as much love and peace as it requires because I know how precious every day of life is whether it brings sorrow or serenity. My motto for 2021 is “Getting it done,” so when the clock strikes twelve at the end of the year, I will know that I brought my “A” game. Life demands nothing less.

    Sharon Cadiz, Ed.D. at 747 Seminars

    Dr. Cadiz is an educator, writer and national speaker with a record of professional engagement that spans four decades. She is a fierce advocate for social justice and human rights, as well a recognized authority on interpersonal trauma and its impact as a root cause of many issues such as substance use disorder; mental illness; suicidality; intimate partner violence and child abuse. Dr. Cadiz is a published author and former Director of Best Practices for Reality House, Inc. a community based treatment program for individuals struggling with issues of addiction, mental health and interpersonal trauma. She is also the CEO of 747 Seminars which focuses on promoting projects and initiatives devoted to personal development, wellness and holistic life management. Dr. Cadiz is proud to be a weekly contributor to the Woodside Herald which has been in publication for over 87 years serving the public.

