Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

A Checklist of What to Change When You Divorce

Your divorce is done and finally so is all that mind-numbing paperwork, right? Not so fast – unless you’re ok with your ex still being the beneficiary on your investments or being covered on your health insurance plan. We didn’t think so. Here’s what you need to change for a clean break; at least from […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Your divorce is done and finally so is all that mind-numbing paperwork, right? Not so fast – unless you’re ok with your ex still being the beneficiary on your investments or being covered on your health insurance plan. We didn’t think so. Here’s what you need to change for a clean break; at least from a financial and legal perspective. 

  1. Name Change – We’ve listed this number one for a reason. It’s symbolic – the first step in moving onward and upward. But it’s also important to do this before going on a signing binge to update everything else. Start by changing your name with the Social Security Administration and then change your driver’s license as well as your passport.  To do these things, you’re going to need a certified copy of your judgment of divorce (and a copy of your birth certificate if you are returning to your birth surname).  
  2. Property – If your vehicle(s) are titled in both yours and your ex’s names and it is now yours alone per the divorce decree, then make sure to change the title to reflect that. Update your auto insurance as well with changes to drivers, ownership and/or address. 
  3. Finances – There are several bases to cover here.  Make sure your name has been removed from any debts that are no longer your responsibility.  Update your creditors with any name change or address change information. Change the beneficiary on life insurance policies, investment accounts and retirement savings accounts (such as IRA or 401(k) accounts) to align with the terms of your divorce judgment.
  4. Healthcare – If you were on your ex’s healthcare plan be sure to complete COBRA documents to ensure continued coverage unless you are able to switch to another plan right away (or vice versa). This one is often overlooked, but you should change your HIPAA authorizations at your doctor’s office(s) to prevent your ex continuing to have access to your healthcare information. If your ex is currently listed as your Medical Power of Attorney then change that as well and make sure your Healthcare Directive reflects that change.
  5. Estate Planning – You can update your will in one of two ways: a Codicil which amends your current will or you can simply create an entirely new will, which we recommend, in order to remove your ex as the primary beneficiary and/or their right to act as your executor. If your ex was also your Financial Power of Attorney, you’ll need to change that as well.
  6. Tax Considerations – Lastly, just when you think taxes can’t get any more complicated, divorce brings a variety of new implications to consider. Enough that they warrant their own blog, but don’t worry Divorce and Taxes: 7 Tips to Know [link] makes them much easier to navigate.
  7. Your Stress Level – With this done, now you can breathe that sigh of relief you’ve been holding since the separation! And maybe retire that pen; it’s been through enough!

For additional support and guidance as you navigate divorce and/or co-parenting, we’re here to help with fully virtual coaching and mediation services. Contact us today to learn more or for a free consultation.

    Debra Whitson, A family law thought leader, entrepreneur, mediator and attorney with a passion for empowerment and gender equality at Mediated Online Solutions

    I’ve been practicing law for over 20 years, delivering focused solutions guided by compassion and trust. That’s why at Mediated Online Solutions, we put our passion for peaceful dispute resolution to work for couples who seek a dignified and self-directed way to separate, divorce or co-parent. That same spirit guides Whitson&Tansey’s commitment to fighting for social justice and human rights by focusing our practice on domestic violence, matrimonial, and family law.

    As a charter member and current board member of the Zonta Club of the Adirondacks, I have been involved in both community and global projects that aim to improve the lives of girls and women by addressing gender equality on a worldwide level.

    E-commerce is changing lives, but too often the benefits don’t reach those who need them most. That’s why I have worked to make my help accessible as an advisor for AdvisoryCloud and why I empower entrepreneurs through my virtual franchise business: life changing SKINCARE with Debra Whitson.

    I am a two-time recipient of the Excellence in Domestic Violence Awareness and Advocacy Award from the Essex County New York Multidisciplinary Task Force Against Domestic Violence, and I have been recognized for excellence in appellate advocacy from the Association of Government Attorneys in Capital Litigation.

    If your business dreams or personal goals need the guidance of a professional who understands where the law and reality converge, let’s connect to talk about how we can overcome your challenges together.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Divorce Prep While Quarantined

    by Casey Shevin
    Community//

    Eleven Step Guide: Prepare to Leave Your Abuser

    by Rosemary Lombardy
    How Do You Divorce A Narcissist During the Pandemic? | Babita Spinelli
    Community//

    How Do You Divorce A Narcissist During the Pandemic?

    by Babita Spinelli, LP, JD

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.