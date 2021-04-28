Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

A Catalyst for Mental Health and Wellbeing

Nearly 52 million people experience mental illness each year and during the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of people looking for help with anxiety increased 93 percent.  But the numbers don’t stop there. People with depression have a 40 percent higher risk of developing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases than the general population. Across the U.S. economy, […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Nearly 52 million people experience mental illness each year and during the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of people looking for help with anxiety increased 93 percent. 

But the numbers don’t stop there.

People with depression have a 40 percent higher risk of developing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases than the general population. Across the U.S. economy, serious mental illness causes $193.2 billion in lost earnings each year, while the rate of unemployment is higher among U.S. adults who have mental illness.

Mental health challenges also places a strain on loved ones. At least 8.4 million people in the U.S. provide care to an adult with a mental or emotional health issue, and caregivers of adults with mental or emotional health issues spend an average of 32 hours per week providing unpaid care. 

Mental health is a continuum that impacts us all. During the pandemic, nearly everyone faced challenges with mental health and wellbeing – personally or with friends and family. Now more than ever, focusing on mental health and wellness needs to be a priority for all of us this coming year and into the future. 

At CHC: Creating Healthier Communities, we envision a world where every person in every community has an opportunity to realize their greatest potential. And we work to break the barriers to good health and equity. As part of that focus, we offer mental health and wellbeing resources and partnerships. We:

Whatever you choose to do, take action and take time to care for your own and your team’s mental health and wellbeing.

    Thomas G. Bognanno, CEO of CHC: Creating Healthier Communities

    Thomas G. Bognanno has been the President and CEO of Community Health Charities now know as CHC: Creating Healthier Communities since January 2006. Prior to that, Tom had a distinguished 20-year career with the American Diabetes Association (ADA), where he served as the Chief Field Officer. He was instrumental in revitalizing ADA’s community-level infrastructure and acting as one of the chief architects of the Everyday Choices for a Healthier Life partnership between ADA, the American Heart Association, and the American Cancer Society. Before ADA, Tom spent six years with the American Cancer Society.

    At Community Health Charities, Tom has been a catalyst for consolidating the organization and creating a new direction for its more than 2,000 charity partners nationwide and its network of over 17 million caring employees. Under Tom’s leadership, Community Health Charities evolved its mission to empower people to take action to improve health and wellbeing to build stronger, healthier communities. Community Health Charities supports education, treatment, and prevention for those with health challenges; brings organizations together to improve community health; provides individuals with opportunities to get involved; and increases the capacity of nonprofit organizations.

    Residing in northern Virginia, Tom and his wife Suzan have been married for over 35 years and have raised three children.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    guteksk7 / Shutterstock
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    The COVID-19 Pandemic and The Dire Need for a Mental Health Safety Net

    by Reina Gattuso
    Community//

    Mental Health Month: Why You Should Care

    by David B. Grinberg
    Paper brain silhouette and question mark is over old open medical book. Photo to refer issues and questions in study of brain, as well as difficulties in diagnosis in neurology and neuroscience
    Thrive Global on Campus//

    Young Adults and the Burden of Mental Illness

    by Elizabeth Bradley

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.