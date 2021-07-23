A Carnival Of Life’s Reality! Celia Cruz #AfroCuban-American

Life is a carnival! There are the acrobats. The games. The treats. Wild animals are on display, and perform their part in the entertaining of those, who have arrived for a good show. The traditional carnival decorations are available for all to see. Numerous other exhibitions are structured, and so forth. Let the carnival festivities, begin!

Carnivals are an adventure. They are entertaining; filled with a plethora of surprises. You never know what you are going to get. Nevertheless, the experience is well worth it. Yes, my Dears. That’s the life of a carnival. Unexpected. Fierce. Entertaining. Surprising. Fun. Should we decide to delve even further, we will come to experience certain energies, which are rather chaotic, when it comes to those carnival vibes! And, that’s where one of the hidden treasures of life, begins!

The diversity of the carnival experience takes on a rather chaotic vibe. Different exhibitions-the designs, colors, and patterns birthed from them-exudes different energies. So, just imagine those different energies of chaos happening, simultaneously. No. It doesn’t take the magic away from them. It doesn’t take the energy away. Nevertheless, a person has to imagine these different combinations of energies, happening. They are the spices of life! When these spices are presented together, you just never know the intensity for such a mixture. That’s just how it is!

Spices can taste good, and can be exciting! Yes. There are certain tastes, which moves through different layers of the carnival experience. Should we go deeper, we can learn the lessons, which come to light.

So, why do people come to carnivals? What is the point of it all? Well, the beauty of carnivals is that they paint a fictional world. They portray, and paint, that magical world. It is a world of moving through differentitled wonders (and expressions) of happiness. It is a world, where sorrows from “the real world,” come to an end. That’s what its all about! Carnivals are meant to bring joy. They are ongoing reminders, as to why sorrows do not last forever. Of course, sorrow is needed, in order to appreciate life’s happiness. Nevertheless, sorrow is temporary. Never forget that.

Todo aquel que purse que la vida es desiguel

Tiene que saber que no es asi

Que la vida es una hermosura, hey que vivirla

Todo aquel que piense que esta solo y que esta solo y que esta mal

One of the truest natures of this song is how it highlights the abundance of life. Life is meant to bring happiness, and a wealth of delight. In fact, it is all around us. There is a wealth of movement when it comes to moving through that level of excitement. When you have gone through painful experiences, joy feels even more exuberant. Throughout the song, life is referenced back into its carnival state. Life is a carnival, and if only humanity could transform life to embody the magical world of fiction and creativity.

Que en la vida no hay nadie solo, siempre hay alguien

Ay, no hay que llorar (No hay que llorar)

Que la vida es un carnival

Y es mas bello vivir cantando

One of the hidden secrets of this song is how it highlights that real life, in accordance to Universal design, should resemble a carnival. Clearly, a significant portion of humanity are not living according to how we should be navigating these Earthly planes. Perhaps, it’s the fictional world, which is the platform, for how we are to experience reality. Perhaps, we have been duped in what we have been taught, concerning reality’s timing. Maybe, we should return back to the times of childhood. Perhaps, we have missed out on what it means to experience life to the fullest; simply because we have left our memories of childhood, behind. Yes. That could be the reason.

The song is entitled, “La Vida Es Un Carnival!” It is one of the signature songs for one of the most legendary singers of Salsa music. In fact, she is referred to as the “Queen Of Salsa!” Reina de la Salsa! Her voice is a wonderful texture of its own decor. Furthermore, it happens to move across barriers and Continents. In a terse amount of words, it is a golden tool, foretelling the artistry, wellness, and aesthetics for the nation of Cuba!

The name to this song (and this sound) is none other than the late. . .

Celia Cruz