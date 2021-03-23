A Calming Spritz

Valerie Green
Bio: Valerie Green is a certified Integrative Nutrition Health and Wellness Coach, passionate about helping others manage their stress levels through nutrition, movement and well-being.
Born in Ireland, Valerie was brought up in Zimbabwe and Dubai. She has lived a nomadic existence residing in London, UK and Sotogrande, Spain. A mother of two young adults, Valerie has worked as an Estate Agent in London, and in finance on the London International Financial Futures and Options Exchange. She is also a full time Carer to her husband.
Following her husband’s life changing stroke in 2016, Valerie graduated from IIN, the Institute of Integrative Nutrition. Her mission to help her husband on his recovery journey and the fall out her children suffered, has driven her desire to help others manage their stress levels in order to live a happy and vibrant life with renewed energy and focus.
Valerie works with clients from all over the world offering on-line 1-2-1 coaching. Her passion is to enable others avoid burnout and the serious health implications that come with it and help get their lives back on track through simple, actionable, lifestyle changes.