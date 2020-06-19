Contributor Log In/Sign Up
A Business Owner’s Survival Kit To Navigate Through Covid-19

By

In a matter of a few months, businesses have laid off or furloughed millions of employees. Some companies were able to transition their teams to remote work while others had to completely shutdown.

It has been madness! With all the craziness that has been going on in the world, I wanted to gather a list of helpful resources so business owners can navigate through this difficult time. So buckle up and pay close attention, because these resources may save your business a lot of time, money, and hardship.

SBA Loan Relief

Many small and big businesses have sunk into bankruptcy. If your business is struggling to stay afloat, the government is issuing financial life jackets in the form of low-interest rate loans.

The loans will be issued so small businesses can keep running, employ their workers, and look out for the owner’s well-being.

A struggling business can apply here for the Coronavirus relief loan.

The SBA offers affordable loans with a payment schedule of up to a maximum of 30 years.

Your business should advantage of this opportunity. You can even get your Covid-19 loan forgiven if you meet certain requirements.

    Brandon Leuangpaseuth, Copywriter

    Taking it one day at a time

