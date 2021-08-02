A Blueish Service and Ride: Signe Toly Anderson

Ain’t no fun like ridin’ around town, with a driver around! For once, you are in the passenger seat. Forget about checking for the lights, speed limits, and who is riding close to you. It’s all about your presence, as the observer.

Car rides are like touts around the city! There are great auras for moving, and navigating through them. Should you have a proper driver, who knows the city, he becomes your tour guide. You are able to sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride. If it’s your first time, remember that there is an elegance towards having a chaffeur, or driver! The right ones are elegant, charming, charasmatic, and have a particular wisdom. Not only is it surreal, but it ensures, that a person is able to move beyond the traditional expectations of driving a person, around. Soon, a person comes to experience, that there is more to it, than a chauffeur’s service!

Going for a joyful car ride is an opportunity for one to watch time’s elegance fly on, by! You notice things you have never noticed, before. In addition, a person feels as if they are flying. When you don’t have wings, the car becomes your area of, flight! That’s just how it is.

Love also has a way of unfolding in a car. With that comes one’s ability to move through a certain time. Afterall, from one woman’s point-of-view, there is something about a man, and the way he drives his car. There is something about how he drives, when taking a gal’ out for a good, ol’ fashion time! And yes, even if he is getting paid for it, he still has a certain charm. That’s the mystique, and beauty, of driving through the town.

Life can be a car ride, after all. It has its different speeds, bumps, timbers, and journeyed places of interest! Always remember, that not every ride is the same. There are certain moments, when a person is made to explore the same area, more than once. Now, add a dose of music, and you have a colorful tune; a Blueish kind of tune!

So, what’s it like? Performing that Black American, musical art form, known as, Blues, I mean. What’s it like to play it in the car? Getting lost in its charm and charisma. What’s it like? Perhaps, that depends on your personal vibe and Spirit. How do you see a Blues serenade of love marinate within your Spirit? Life looks a little different, doesn’t? Soon, landscapes and Urbanscapes become very important. Soon, you are not simply looking outside of the window because you are, “bored.” Not this time, around. This time, the city or rural spacing, lights up! It is a magical playground, for one to partake in a wealth of discovery. With the chauffeur, the woman is experiencing those loving atmospheres, within herself. It’s more than pleasing, to say the least. With such adventures, an adult experiences what it means to be a kid, again!

Going to let my chauffeur,

Going to let my chauffeur,

Drive me around the world

Drive me around the world

Life is an adventure. Everyday is a beautiful adventure, when moving through a joy ride. And, of course, we are addressing the wellness of clean, holistic fun. Rides for adventures, which cleanses the Spirit; while nourishing the Soul. Rides are meant for moving through the chaos, and hardships, in which life has to offer us. Sometimes, we have to experience the adventures, in order to prepare for speed. That’s what it’s all about. Navigating through the challenges, while seeing the joys, arise! So, enjoy one colorings transformation from sorrow, into a joyous ride!

Signe Toly Anderson