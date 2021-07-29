Contributor Log In/Sign Up
A Blood Fountain Of Glory: Clara Ward #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmerica #Gospel

A Look At The Late CLARA WARD and Her Performance Of "There Is A Fountain Filled With Blood!" Our Examination In Celebrating A Life That Was, Free!

Many symbolisms take place when it comes to the essence of blood. It is symbolic of childbirth. Blood symbols the ability to heal. In its proper space, blood is Universal. What does it mean to converse upon the essence of blood? Then again, let us not forget the spiritual harmonies, which are connected to, blood.

In the Biblical tradition, a person understands the sacrifice of innocent blood, for the saving of others. What does that mean? For starters, it means that we are moved into know that there was a greater force and Being, who paid the price for andll of humanity. When blood is innocent, it means that a person did nothing wrong. They were pure from the very beginning. Throughout their very lives, they lived on a path of holiness. What a blessing it came to be! Finally, there are those persons, whose lives were sent on Earth, in order to be sacrificed, for the greater of mankind and human existence. That’s the blessing of it.

When a person’s life was sacrificed for you, there is nothing else you should do, but give praise. It was a sacrifice, that you did not earn. In fact, none of us did anything to earn it. It is more than a gift. For often, gifts are earned. Hard work and dedication establish certain gifts. Consistency and hard work demands certain gifts. However, when it comes to the blessing of salvation, there are certain gifts you cannot buy. There are no works, which can get you there. All that is required is, belief. Enough said. That’s simply the reality of it all.

Back into the world of that Black American musical form, known as Gospel music. Within this genre, there are different forms of moving through the music; getting your rhythm and tone in just the right mood, that your audience may truly feel the message. Feeling it in a manner, that it sends chills through one’s bones. That’s the healing factor of it all.

Then, there are certain songs, that send shutters down your bones. You feel ever part of it and it makes you feel, renewed. Yes. For the tone matches the struggles of life’s challenges. That’s how it going. Life moves one into a state of appreciation. A person comes to realize how blessed they truly are. The fact that a greater Being loved someone that much can be overwhelming. There are so many people, who don’t even love themselves. So, receiving such a love can be overwhelming. We know that we don’t deserve it. Nevertheless, we sing and praise for the opportunity to receive. Furthermore, we are given chance after chance after chance. It’s one of the perfect examples of, grace and mercy!

Moving forward into one Gospelic vibe, we come to move through another musical treasure. The song is entitled, “There Is A Fountain Filled With Blood.” Oftentimes, when we reflect on the decorum of fountains, we think about water. Fountains demonstrate the artistry of water. Fountains demonstrate how beautiful water can be. So, when it comes to blood, how are fountains connected to this? Open your hearts and minds; listening a little deeper, to see!

Clara Ward

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/422142165048424127/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=vTkuYCrbOgI
https://open.spotify.com/track/2jwXLnpxyJQ8utmR3Js1ey

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

