The new normal that has resulted from novel coronavirus is altering every aspect of life. It is changing everyday vocabulary along with commonly used phrases. Since people are new to this situation, many of them are unaware of the new languages. It is critical to comprehend the recommendation of experts. Why you must follow the guidelines to remain safe, when you read updates regarding COVID-19, you may be searching for a dictionary to get the meaning of some new terms shortly.

Hence, Brian C Jensen provides readers with a glossary of key terms related to a pandemic situation.

Acomprehensive guide to commonly used covid terms about Covid-19 is helpful for everyone. Since individuals are exotic to the new normal, the use of new phrases in their regular conversation has compelled them to seize the assistance of glossaries. Hence, if you have a brief understanding of the different terms that come out will help you in understanding the present situation.

• Antibodies: it is nothing but a blood protein formed by the immune system in response to a pathogen called a virus. Keep in mind that antibodies are unique to a specific pathogen. Whenever you are affected by a virus, your body produces antibodies. However, the coronavirus is a novel one. Hence, people get exposed to infection for the first time.

• Community spread: community spread means individuals were affected by a virus in a particular area. It is hard to contain community spread as there are various cases of asymptomatic coronavirus. The best way of preventing community spread is by staying home and avoiding the crowd says Brian C Jensen

• Containment: containment strategies are in use at the initial stage of the outbreak. It helps the officials in tracking the spread of the infection within a community and then making provisions for quarantine or isolation. It keeps the infected individual from further spreading the ailment to others.

• COVID-19: Covid-19 or Coronavirus disease is a respiratory tract disease. The symptoms of Covid-19 include cough, fever, and shortness of breath. Severe symptoms include kidney failure and death.

• Covid pneumonia: it is a complication of the Covid-19 virus, a lung infection where the inflammation causes an air sac inside the lungs. It gets filled with pus or fluid. It causes hypoxemia or low blood oxygen level.

• Epidemic: before an infection takes the form of a pandemic, it is called an epidemic. Epidemics take place within a community. It is a sudden increase in the number of disease cases. However, when it goes beyond geographical boundaries, seize the form of a pandemic.

You have to develop a robust immune system for fighting the disease. Take a note of the incubation period and intubation for a broad understanding of Covid-19. Keep in mind that the more aware you are of these terms, the better it is to comprehend the news. News channels are full of these terms and concepts. Hence, from mortality to morbidity to panic and physical distancing norms, everything is crucial.