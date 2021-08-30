Contributor Log In/Sign Up
A Benefit of Finding Time for Movement

One of the most influential benefits of moving my body is how it makes me feel. If I’m stiff, I can stretch and find not only relief from my tight muscles and joints, but I’ll also feel invigorated. If I’m feeling sluggish and I practice yoga, my mind becomes more clear and confident and my body feels relaxed and strong. If I’m stressed out and I go on a walk, I’m able to release tension and clear my mind. Movement is medicine! I love the general benefits of movement, increased energy, decreased stress and anxiety, clarity, strength and flexibility. When you consistently move your body, you will feel better and move better. If you can consistently add more mindful movement into your life wether it’s to lose weight or become strong, it can be life changing. The thing that has surprised me the most is that when I just do it and trust the journey, my mind, body and spirit are all positively impacted. I find balance and strength, build confidence and reduce my risk of injury by moving my body daily.

    Tiffney, Fitness Professional at FitwTif

    Hi! I am a Fitness Professional in the Health and Wellness industry. I have 10 plus years experience in private personal training, volunteer as a sports coach with the Special Olympics and work as a nutrition coach, contributor and consultant in corporate wellness. Specialties include: Functional fitness, injury prevention, nutrition programming, strength and conditioning, balance and competitive performance.

    She is responsible, energetic, reliable, and passionate about impacting others through personal fitness and promotion of healthy lifestyles.

    In addition to her experience and personal qualities, she has an educational foundation and a passion for customizing program development.

