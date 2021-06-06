A Beck: “Be smart is first”

Be smart is first. You know we all come into this game with high audacity, but don’t really have a plan to get there. I wish I would have had a plan on certain releases and things like that to make the most of it.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing A Beck.

A Beck is a singer-songwriter from Orlando, Florida with a unique voice. A Beck touches almost every genre. A Beck uses catchy hooks and soulful melodies to produce serious vibes. The Orlando native already has four singles released in 2021, and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in West Orlando in a city called, Winter Garden, with two older brothers and a younger sister. Real kind of simple life haha. I never really got into much trouble, just kind of “middle child’ed” it out growing up.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Honestly, it came in 6th grade where I was listening to T-Pain a lot and my cousin, J Buck (who is now my manager), was making a beat on this keyboard I had in my room. I recorded to his beat on my iPod with the train app and we were so stoked. It was like man I want to do this forever.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I have been blessed to be around some really dope people on this journey, but I was working with a producer named July and his big brother, Ron, would be in our sessions and was like this kid’s dope. They had working with an Orlando legend, Rob Campman, who was known prior as SouthStar from Smilez. Eventually, they linked me up with him, and it was real inspiring to hear the stories of being on soul train and all the late-night shows performing. Now he is like a mentor/big brother to me.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake was probably releasing every single record I made from 2006–2012 haha. It’s like one of those humbling, embarrassing moments. Thank god no one can find my Myspace. I was not very good, and I dressed like Soulja Boy haha.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m super excited for this next release, “You Coming Back?” and the remix that comes after. I got a feature from my big bro, Iyaz, who’s multi-platinum now. His “Replay” record is legendary for me personally. Also, the next single has a feature from T-Pain’s artist, Chayo Nash, so I’m super hype for that one to be out, just to add some diversity for my fans and give them a little something different to digest.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

You know for me, it’s about showing that people are different and it’s ok to be different. I feel like a lot of our understanding comes from film and television, as well as the music industry, so it’s important to me to show people that things exist and there is nothing wrong with that existence. Also, I feel like we are finally escaping old times where someone may not have had an opportunity because of their appearance or their sexuality, and it’s important to give people their opportunity no matter what they like or look like.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Be smart is first. You know we all come into this game with high audacity, but don’t really have a plan to get there. I wish I would have had a plan on certain releases and things like that to make the most of it.

Be you, and I say this because of all those embarrassing records from being young and just not being me, but trying to be a rapper and stuff. When I started writing like me, it all changed for the better.

I wish someone would have explained to me the industry before I started learning how to do split sheets and the like. I didn’t find out about this until I signed my first deal with Therapist Music, and I was like wait, what I only get this percentage haha

This is one is kind of more like being young, but when I found out artists had songwriters. I was a little disappointed until I understood and then matured. Now I write for people, so it’s kind of funny how it turned out.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I would tell people don’t force things when you create. If you love making music, make it when the fire is burning. Don’t force yourself and make it a job to create. That becomes a serious mental battle, and you lose confidence, so make sure you’re doing and creating something you love.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My movement would be helping people in need. If I could make a thing where every month we help a family in need or just someone in general, that would really make it all worth it. I promise to do this as soon as its possible.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are about ten people I could thank, but I’ll keep it short. I would say thanks to my brother, Loxx, and my cousin, J Buck. They always pushed me and kept it brutally honest with me when I had questions. It’s important to have that real relationship in this industry. Also, my bro, Dev, has always helped me when I struggle either lyrically, business wise, or just understanding how things work. He’s also a solid gamer when we need to escape haha. Finally, I would have to say my mentor, Rob Campman, has taken me under his wing and just always put me in important situations that could benefit me, or I could learn from. It’s helped my mindset really develop and mature. Also, shoutout to Ron and July for leading me there back in the day.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson is to just be you and don’t care what people think. I think as people, in general, we get so caught up in trying to be like others or competing to look cool; however, it’s really just you that the world wants. They have one of the other person already and we all have our place of existence. It’s ok to be you.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

No lie, on everything, I want to hang out with Posty the GOAT aka Post Malone. My guy just screams a good time, and I will be rocking jorts to that breakfast haha.

How can our readers follow you online?

Everyone can follow me on Instagram @abeckmusic, on twitter @abeck_music, and if you want to see me dance terribly, TikTok is @abeckmusic. Thank you guys so much!

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!