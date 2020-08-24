Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

A Back to School Meditation

Did your family go back to school this week? Do you find yourself reminiscing about your first day of school every Fall?  How’s that working out for you this year? I know this week has been tough on us. I’ve spent my week wishing I could take away and hold the panic my daughter was experiencing […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Did your family go back to school this week? Do you find yourself reminiscing about your first day of school every Fall? 

How’s that working out for you this year? I know this week has been tough on us. I’ve spent my week wishing I could take away and hold the panic my daughter was experiencing the first class she missed due to a last minute link change topped with more frustration on the next call when she had been sent the wrong link. I wished I could somehow soothe her disappointment of not meeting new classmates in person at a new school. I wish I could take away the longing to want to enjoy the first day of school with her incredible friends she’s made over the years. 

I wish…I wish…I wish…

This is where we run into our challenge. When we wish for things to be different than they are, we find ourselves in a state of suffering and frustration. Sound familiar? Certainly this school year start may not be your traditional storybook beginning, but it is your story.

How will you go about telling your story this year? 

Are you going to hold onto the way things were or accept and find the blessings that are inherent in every moment of every day? Your telling of the story will determine how the story ends. We bring in more of what we focus on. As we begin to focus on the moments to appreciate this Fall, we will bring in more moments to appreciate. 

Sometimes it is hard to jump straight to appreciation. We have to accept the situation as it is first and that can be its own journey.  Acceptance takes courage, patience and a surrender and softening of the heart that places us in the position to allow and trust that life is always blessing us, even when it is hard to understand how at first glance. 

You don’t have to journey to appreciation alone this week. Join me for this week’s Back to School Meditation where we let go of expectations, accept what is and bring in so much appreciation and goodness for an incredible year for everyone. We are all a student of life and have so much to learn to accept, especially right now. I hope you find great healing in today’s meditation. 

Erin Garay, CHT

Erin Garay, Speaker, Reiki Master, Hypnotherapist at Love.Heal.Thrive.

Erin is a Speaker, Reiki Master, Hypnotherapist & owner of Love.Heal.Thrive..  Erin is committed to demystifying and simplifying energy work.  Through her Energy Boot Camp and multitude of talks and classes, Erin is bringing real-life energy tools and techniques to her center, corporations, Universities and schools.  She is making healing, self-growth, and meditation feel more accessible and less daunting by teaching techniques that are matter-of-fact and applicable to our everyday lives.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

40 Things I Wish I Knew When I Was Younger

by Srinivas Rao
Community//

“SLEEP SLEEP SLEEP!” with Dr. William Seeds & Dawn Bacchi

by Dr. William Seeds
Wisdom//

Mending with Our Mothers

by Elena Brower

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.