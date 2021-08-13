Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

A 5 Second Practice To Flip The Script On Your Overwhelm

What if you could go from feeling overwhelmed to feeling calm and centered — in a matter of seconds?

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

What if you could go from feeling overwhelmed to feeling calm and centered — in a matter of seconds?

Sounds too good to be true? It’s not if you practice this 5 second technique in earnest.

Next time you’re feeling overwhelmed or resistant to something on your to do’s, instead of grumbling or fretting about it, try this reframe: I choose to __________________ (the action/activity) because I want __________________ (result).

This takes some getting used to and you may even try to resist it, looking for answers in someone or something else. I promise though that you’ll be better off if you can fully own what you’re up to — as well as your motives.

In other words, this quick script reframes the motivation behind your action from something you’re avoiding or opposed to, to something you want.

Credit to Marshall Rosenberg, the late founder of the School of Nonviolent Communication, for this quick but powerful (and honest) reframe. Check out his book Nonviolent Communication for more ways to get in touch with what’s driving you and others, with clarity and compassion. Audiobook bonus: He has the comforting vibe of Mr. Rogers/Carl Rogers.

No one’s immune from overwhelm. This simple practice will put you back in the driver’s seat in a matter of seconds.

Subscribe to my weekly Magical Mondays newsletter at caseyonder.com for more work-related tips and inspiration.

    Casey Onder, PhD, Leadership + Life Design Coach at Clairvoyage

    Casey Onder, PhD is a Leadership + Life Design Coach for leaders, founders and entrepreneurs. She loves supporting trailblazers in tech and creative industries to "reshape their world," making their unique mark and taking their teams and companies to the next level. Before starting her private coaching practice she worked in Fortune 500 talent management and leadership consulting. She has a M.S. in Counseling, PhD in Industrial-Organizational Psychology, and is ICF-trained.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Dr. Cailin O’Hara of Sun Tree Healing Arts: “The past version of you who experienced it”

    by Pirie Jones Grossman
    11 tips on how to deal with overwhelm by Mark Pettit of Lucemi Consulting
    Community//

    11 Tips on How to Deal With Overwhelm

    by Mark Pettit
    Community//

    Simple Steps to Starting Your Day in a New Way

    by Ashley Ellington Brown
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.