Words flow along with seas of invisible tears

whirring with tornadoes of emotions

trying to cover past, present and future

but I learn to let loose only one day at a time

Sometimes everything seems so overwhelming

like all sand slipped from hands already

like the storm will last forever

but I learn to hold moments one day at a time

I get the games and plays around

moving along with universe’s intricate sound

I decipher unsuccessfully the plot with plethora of question

but I learn to play my part one day at a time

Drowning in a sea of knowledge

trying to gulp all in a go, yes suffocates

I so yearn for all that inside me although implausible

now I learn to inhale the essence one day at a time

Its all about your span of attention

and depth of thinking in a direction

you can steer clear and find new lands

but only if you learn to live one day at a time