These 5 books will reset your worldview

- Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman – “These days, loneliness is the new cancer – a shameful, embarrassing thing brought upon yourself in some obscure way.”
- Happy Ever After: Escaping the Myth of the Perfect Life by Paul Dolan – “To be happier we need to move a culture of ‘more please’ to one of ‘just enough’.”
- White Oleander by Janet Finch – “People who denied who they were or where they had been were in the greatest danger.”
- Kindred by Octavia E. Butler – “Repressive societies always seemed to understand the danger of ‘wrong’ ideas.”
- The Binding by Bridget Collins – “Which was worse? To feel nothing, or to grieve for something you no longer remembered?”