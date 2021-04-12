Contributor Log In/Sign Up
These 5 books will reset your worldview

Looking for your next summer reads?

Photo by Beatriz Pérez Moya on Unsplash
  1. Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman – “These days, loneliness is the new cancer – a shameful, embarrassing thing brought upon yourself in some obscure way.”
  2. Happy Ever After: Escaping the Myth of the Perfect Life by Paul Dolan – “To be happier we need to move a culture of ‘more please’ to one of ‘just enough’.”
  3. White Oleander by Janet Finch – “People who denied who they were or where they had been were in the greatest danger.”
  4. Kindred by Octavia E. Butler – “Repressive societies always seemed to understand the danger of ‘wrong’ ideas.”
  5. The Binding by Bridget Collins – “Which was worse? To feel nothing, or to grieve for something you no longer remembered?”

    Gabrielle

