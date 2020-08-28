5 Famous Personalities Who Faced Failures Before Succeeding in

“Failure Is the Opportunity to Begin Again More Intelligently”

Henry Ford

Everyone faces failure before they succeed in life. We all know the name of the famous personalities because we have heard their name again and again but, no one knows the story behind their success. The fact behind is, people generally do not focus more on their struggle instead, they identify their success through whatever outcomes they have achieved.

It is always said that when you struggle day-in and day-out to achieve something, then no one can stop you from achieving it.

So, let’s discuss the “Behind-the-screen-scenes” stories of 5 famous personalities who have faced a lot of struggle before achieving success in their life.

1. J.K. Rowling

Her story is considered as one of the most inspirational success stories in today’s time. Almost every person identifies her as a woman who created “Harry Potter.” But, what’s more inspiring is the struggle she has faced to reach the heights of success. Her life is not like as it seems to be now as it was full of hard work and struggle.

She got the idea to create Harry Potter in 1990 when she was traveling in a train. So, she started writing and later her mother died. In 1992, she moved to England and got married, and unfortunately, get divorced in 1993. Then she moved to Edinburgh to her sister and at that time she had written three chapters of Harry Potter.

She was not satisfied with her life at that time and she felt very depressed, at last, she signed up for government-assisted welfare. In the year 1995, her script got rejected and only a small publishing house named as Bloomsbury accepted it. Later her book published in 1997 with 1000 copies and in 1998, the book was awarded as the children’s book of the year. After that time, her good days started and till now she has sold 400 million copies of Harry Potter. Now, she is known as one of the strongest woman authors of the UK.

2.Bill Gates

Before inventing Microsoft, Bill Gates suffered from a major failure in his business. He is from a middle-class family who has already suffered other failures, however, he didn’t rely on his family. In today’s time, he is known as one of the wealthiest men in the world and his business is not dependent on others. His first business was indeed a failure, that is to create a report for roadway engineers from raw traffic data. But still, he didn’t give up and present the machine(built to process the data) to a Seattle County traffic employee. Doing so has helped him a lot in getting successful in Microsoft. So, this is how he didn’t feel depressed instead, he tried harder to achieve success and this is how we all know him now.

3.Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey is known as a laugh-out-loud zany comic who has brought the highest-grossing comedies for us like, Dumb and Dumber, The Mask, and Ace Ventura. Yes, we all have read these comics with joy but, no one knows the actual struggle behind this famous personality. He is from a poor family where his father has struggled a lot for jobs and unfortunately at the age of 15, Carrey has to drop out his school. Then he joined as a janitor just to support his family.

When he performed his first comic stand up, then he was booed off-stage. Later, when he had an interview with Oprah Winfrey, then he discussed how he has used the “Law of attraction” and write a check of $10,000,000 himself. The best part is, he kept that check for 7 years in his wallet until he received $10,000,000 for his outstanding work in Dumb and Dumber.

4.Stephen King

He is well-known for his critically acclaimed novels, most of which have been converted into movies now. His ever first novel “Carrie” was rejected 30 times before it gets published. Being frustrated by the rejection, he threw away the manuscript into the garbage, but his wife believed in him and his dreams. His childhood life was also not good and when he becomes an English teacher, then he supplemented his income by simply selling short stories and magazines. But, now he has 50+ novels with 350 million copies sold. Can you even imagine the struggle he had in his lifetime?

5.Walt Disney

The man who has brought Disney cartoons in our life was once a failure. In the year 1919, he got fired from his job and the reason was his imagination was not so good. Can you imagine the man who created Mickey Mouse has lack of imagination?

His foremost business landed in bankruptcy when he buys an animation studio named as Laugh-O-Gram. The reason behind it is, at that time the Disney creation has already gained popularity. So, when he gets hired as an employee, he failed to manage both money and business together. Then he moved to California and use his failure as an experience to form the Walt Disney Company.

In today’s time, Disney and the Walt Disney Company have reached the untouched heights of success. From cartoons to animated movies and theme parks, everyone enjoys Disney’s labor.

Final Thoughts…

No matter how many times people laugh at you, ignore you, or just walk all over you, all you have to do is just keep pushing yourself. No matter, whether you progress just a little bit each day, what actually matters is what progress you have done overall. So, just don’t stop and keep on walking until you reach the destination.

Joseph is an academic writer working at Global Assignment Help. After struggling a lot, now he has certified as the best assignment help provider and has helped thousands of students in completing their tasks. He is also well-known for providing my assignment help to students. Whenever he is not working, he loves to do sketching.