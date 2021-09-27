A Conversation With High-Functioning Anxiety Coach, Heather Rider, …

Question 1: Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, can you tell us a bit about your childhood so our readers can get to know you a little better.

I grew up in a Denver area suburb. I loved riding my bike and roller skating as a kid. My brother wasn’t born until I was 8, so I spent a lot of my childhood as an only child, so I became very good at entertaining myself.

Question 2: How did you end up doing what you do today? What or who inspired you to pursue your career or your business? We’d love to hear a little more about that

I struggled with high functioning anxiety for years and didn’t realize it. High functioning anxiety is sort of a “hidden” anxiety that is common among high achievers. I was working in a demanding Tech job in Austin and I eventually became sick from a severe autoimmune reaction that was triggered in part by the massive stress response in my body.

I started to focus on healing my physical body and wound up getting the emotional healing I didn’t know that I needed.

Eventually, the anxiety melted away as I became a different person.

I left corporate America years ago to focus on helping other ambitious folks who are ready to finally start feeling good in their everyday lives.

Question 3: Are there are books, seminars, workshops, or teaching that helped you and shaped you into the person you are today?

The Surrender Experiment came into my life as a pretty pivotal time.

Question 4: We’ve all been through the trials and tribulations of life and have faced the ups and downs. Was there an experience or a story or a clear “aha-moment”, a breakthrough, a spark of genius that enabled you to change the trajectory of your life or your business?

The autoimmune reaction that I mentioned was one of the most pivotal things to happen to. It truly changed the trajectory of my life.

Question 5: To be successful in life, in business, or in your craft, you need resilience and grit. What advice would you give a person who is determined to succeed in life or in business about grit and resilience?

Know that growth isn’t linear. You’ll plateau and sometimes move “backwards”. Stay the course and success will find you.

Question 6: Burnout is something that we all deal with. Can you share a few words on how you deal with burnout, what you do to keep your energy levels high, and how you cope with stressful times?

As an anxiety coach, I help others to set boundaries for themselves and often that means learning to say “no”. This is essential for everyone. As a business owner, there is always something to do. Let go of the idea that everything has to “get done.” Take care of your body. Exercise. Sleep.

Question 7: Let’s shift gears and focus on the main segment – What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects that you’re working on right now? How is your work changing lives?

Aside from my one on one work, I offer Anxiety and Imposter Syndrome related group programs. When someone has anxiety or imposter syndrome, the feeling and mental state can be really isolating.

Knowing that others feel the way you feel can be really comforting. Which is part of why I love the dynamic of group coaching. It’s going through an experience with others who are at the same place you’re at.

All of my work, whether 1:1 or group coaching, is designed to heal at the root cause of why someone feels the way they feel.

Question 8: Over 65,000 Google searches are conducted every second. People are using technology to connect with expert, seek help, solve problems, and connect with businesses. What are some keywords that your customers or clients are searching for to come across your business, your programs or even your podcast?

high functioning anxiety, anxiety chest pain, imposter syndrome

Question 9: Nonprofits can be created for religious, scientific, charitable or educational purposes. Have you ever thought about starting a nonprofit organization that focuses on sharing your knowledge and breakthroughs to educate, empower or inspire people through a nonprofit? If you have a nonprofit – can you tell us a little about that?

Nope.

Question 10: Over $250 billion dollars in grants are given to businesses and nonprofits that focus on education every year. These can be used to promote courses, programs, podcasts, training sessions, workshops, seminars, books, articles, blogs and other content. If you received $600,000 in free grants to educate and help more people – would that make a big difference in your mission? How many more people can you help out?

It would help immensely. I don’t know the number that I would be able to help.

Question 11: Last question – Most people don’t know that they can publish content in large publications, such as Forbes, Entrepreneur, Thrive Global, Strategy + Business, Spirituality & Health, CNN or TIME magazine. If you were offered an opportunity to write for these magazines, what would the title of some of your articles or blogs?

I’ve written for Thrive Global a couple of times. I would love to continue to be featured in “big name” publications.