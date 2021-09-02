Tech is the Future, and the Future is Female

When COVID-19 happened unexpectedly I was consulting for an organization at the time and the project was abruptly stopped due to the disruption, I made attempts to secure a new position but with the Global health issue it wasn’t the right time. So, I decided to pivot my side hobby and launch my software development business properly. It was official, I was now a Business Owner!

I also launched a community for female founders, and the two just worked well and aligned to confirm my purpose. It was also timely because of the lockdown; more people were looking to go online and have online visibility for profit and impact.

At the beginning, it was bleak with so much uncertainty, and who would have thought I would find the boldness to launch something I had been running away from doing.

The initial thought of it filled me with dread, who would use my service? where will I find clients? … and all the self-doubt kicked in.

But it did not seem like I had any other option, so I took the plunge, and am so glad I did!

I did it with doubt and was afraid, but I consider it an honor to share my journey to inspire hope in others.

Before this season, I was on an excessive quest to keep doing different things, I had NO purpose!

The main problem included me running multiple projects/businesses at once with no plan or definition and hence none taking off successfully. I wasn’t really committed to any of them, so I could not share about it or make people know about them.

I experienced self-limiting beliefs, doubts and always caring too much about what people will say!

Can you relate to this?

I finally decided to embrace entrepreneurship and still offer my consultancy. I was of the impression that if I promote my other gifts, I will risk securing a project, but it has actually opened doors for me.

This type of mindset is self-limiting and although I was doing okay in my contract job, I knew there was more to me.

I am now a Coach and a Speaker with my digital solution services to help experts and entrepreneurs to achieve more.

The defining moment would have to be after my session with my coach/mentor Fela Durotoye, I had a major mindset shift and discovered that I have so much to give to the world and my tribe is waiting to be served.

I had a light bulb moment on what aspect of tech I wanted to package, and how the demand for my skill set is really high and I needed to align my gifts to my purpose.

When I decided to walk in my purpose and show up telling people about the skills I have and what I can help them with, the game changed for good.

I had written an eBook “Course creator’s launchpad” – How to help experts and entrepreneur launch their online courses.

I couldn’t publish the content I spent time creating because I felt it wasn’t good enough, not perfect enough …. However, during the program I dug it out and shared the E-book and the feedback was amazing!

I feel liberated and able to express myself with confidence. There is a sense of fulfilment and calmness that radiates in me as I engage in my comfort zone.

I feel empowered to empower others and be the voice for females in tech. Plus, I want to help start-ups launch their businesses successfully.

I am able to solve complex issues and use my analysis skills to help people build their dream businesses, I also have set up a team and now manage my own staff working on multiple projects in parallel. I have really improved, and I am now being seen as a thought leader and I have more people come to me to help them.

“Don’t let anything or anyone stop you from doing anything”- BBtech

I discovered that all my life experiences were to prepare me for my future role to support, be relatable to other people who are having similar challenges, who felt they are not enough and require validation to step into their purpose and for some who are non-technical but require more online presence for profit.

I also know that all my concerns were self-imposed and that I have everything that I need to excel, and I