Mindfulness: How to Live Life Within Each Moment

Time is a precious resource, more precious than silver and gold. If we were to “count each day as a separate life” as Lucius Seneca thought, we might truly live within each moment.

As I wrote in my book, Holistic Wealth: 34 Life Lessons To Help You Find Purpose, Prosperity and Happiness:

“After my husband died, I had a habit of compulsively reconstructing the events of the night in question – something that consumed and haunted me. It was as if I were on my own planet. Not really present here with everyone else, but in my own world reconstructing the scenes in Technicolor: the nurses shuttling around in the emergency room, dispensing medication, checking charts, the sharp smell of formaldehyde in the air. For about a year afterward I smelled formaldehyde everywhere. I had firmly situated myself in the past, not being mindful of the present”. – Holistic Wealth: 34 Life Lessons To Help You Find Purpose, Prosperity and Happiness

With the COVID-19 pandemic, we have experienced a sort of collective grief on a historic scale. We will all need to employ mindfulness in order to live or lives in each moment, to be fully present for our loved ones and to achieve our goals.

A Video on Mindfulness

In this video, I discuss mindfulness and how important it is to use this superpower in difficult times. The strategies also provided below along with the video, are important in embracing mindfulness.

Mindfulness in Difficult Times With Keisha Blair, Bestselling Author of Holistic Wealth: 32 Life Lessons To Help You Find Purpose, Prosperity and Happiness

1.Spiritual Self Renewal is Essential

Without constant spiritual self-renewal, it is extremely difficult to live life within each moment. Without spiritual self-renewal we live with the ghosts of the past and carry them with us to the future, effectively robbing ourselves of the present and never fulfilling our destiny and purpose. In order to fully embrace spiritual self-renewal, and have more mountain top moments, its necessary to practice the four spiritual laws of self-renewal.

2.Tune into Your Intuition

Rediscovering your intuition can also help you to live within each moment. When we clear away the busyness, to be completely present and intentional about it – we can fully embrace mindfulness. Taking the time to pause and to listen to your intuition can lead to increased self-awareness as you embrace your inner GPS.

3.Practice Daily Mindfulness Exercises

Daily mindfulness exercises such as mindful eating – savoring the taste, smell and aroma as well as mindful breathing – so you notice your breath and the pace at which you are breathing can be very helpful. Think about your personal mission in life and pause for 20 seconds to affirm yourself and your goals. Spiritual self-renewal and re-affirming your life mission at the beginning of each day will set you up for success.

4.Enjoy Nature Around You

Nature is a great teacher of mindfulness. When we engage in the sights and sounds of nature and it forces us to pay attention – the birds chirping in trees, rivers rolling and cascading around rocks. Nature brings us back to the present and it forces us to really engage our five senses, in order to embrace mindfulness. Living in the present means connecting to our senses and letting our mind focus on feeling alive.

This article contains excerpts. Copyright @ Keisha Blair.

Keisha Blair is the world’s foremost expert on Holistic Wealth and bestselling author of Holistic Wealth: 32 Life Lessons To Help You Find Purpose, Prosperity and Happiness, and the Holistic Wealth Workbook: 32 Life Lessons To Help You Find Purpose, Prosperity and Happiness.

For more information visit www.keishablair.com