Kelsey Chittick of KeepON: “Life is not for the faint of heart”

As part of my series about “authors who are making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kelsey Chittick.

Kelsey Chittick is a writer, comedian, and inspirational speaker. Over the past 14 years, she has performed stand-up comedy all over Los Angeles and speaks at events around the country. She is the co-creator of KeepON, an inspiring and humorous podcast that explores how our greatest obstacles turn out to be our greatest gifts.

Growing up in Florida, Kelsey was an accomplished student and athlete — an NCAA Championship individual qualifier and captain of the UNC women’s swimming team. She was married to Super Bowl champion Nate Hobgood-Chittick.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Honestly, I had a wonderful childhood. I grew up in Winter Park Florida and had a lot of love and support and resources. Life was good and I was a really happy and busy kid.

When you were younger, was there a book that you read that inspired you to take action or changed your life? Can you share a story about that?

My granddaddy was a man ahead of his time. He studied all the different religions and spent his life telling us that all the mattered was Love and that we are all connected, no matter what we believe or where we are from. I read parts of A Course in Miracles early in life and strangely enough, I remember reading Chicken Soup for the Soul as a kid and being moved by the stories and life lessons in the book.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

This may sound weird but I rarely think of incidents or events or choices as ‘mistakes’, my brain just doesn’t process it that way. I think we make choices and life happens and they all teach a lesson that is worthwhile…wouldn’t necessarily go back and change anything.

Can you describe how you aim to make a significant social impact with your book?

I think we can do better talking about death and loss and grief. Allowing it to be less of hidden pain, or only a sad, lonely experience. Although, it is all of those things if we were more comfortable with it, knew it could happen to us or people we love and found a way to embrace it (along with the deep pain and sadness) the journey through those inevitable events may not be so hard and so scary. The book talks a lot about reframing the story so it works for you and also reconnecting with the people we love who have moved on into a different realm. Once you do that, you start to heal and develop a new understanding of what happened and how you can form a new relationship with your loved one.

Can you share with us the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

There are a few…the story of the angel on the plane, a wonderful Jamacian woman, who gave me sage and heartfelt advice when I was at my most scared and alone, is one of my favorites in the book and in my lifetime.

What was the “aha moment” or series of events that made you decide to bring your message to the greater world? Can you share a story about that?

Everything from start to finish around the sudden death of my husband and deciding how I wanted to deal with and experience this loss and what I needed to be and who I wanted to become was the series of moments that brought me to the book. It was the hardest and saddest experience of my life and also the most magical and beautiful…so I knew I wanted to write it down and share it with others. Because if they could use any of my story in a good way in their life, I wanted them to have it because books saved me during that time.

Without sharing specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

My best friend carried a really big load during my grief and showed up for me in a way that I feel was ideal…and if everyone had a friend that knew how to witness your pain, hold it with you, and celebrate when the moment passes, the world would be a better place.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

The one issue in the book that needs to be discussed in those realms are related to football and how it affected my husband’s body and brain and ulitmately had a huge impact on why and how he died. We need to talk about football honestly, the risks men and now young boys are taking, each time they suit up in a helmet and go head to head with each other.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

I define it as taking responsibility for what you do and say and how you respond to life. Someone who isn’t afraid to accept what is and find a way to grow and get better through it. Someone who inspires others to be more of who they are…more loving, more present, more HERE.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1.Fear is the biggest thing keeping you from your dreams

2. Surround yourself with people who are working hard on themselves and will hold you accountable for being the best version of yourself.

3. Life is not for the faint of heart. Buckle up, if you want a big life it may get bumpy

4. Spend time developing amazing friendships with women, they will carry your through life.

5. Taking time to slow down, meditate, eat right and get sleep is the best way to live a long and health life.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

In the end, it all works out, and if it hasn’t worked out, it ain’t over.

Basically, everything changes and transforms, even in bad times so when you are in the thick of things, know that eventually, it will all work out and life will recalibrate again. And then enjoy the good times until they change, and the process of growth and upleveling starts again.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

The Dali Lama speaks to my soul. To walk through the world with that level of peace, insight, and kindness seems like heaven to me.

