9 Ways to spend Mother’s Day when your kids are with your ex

This year on Mother’s Day there’s the added difficulty of lockdown restrictions still being in place – but there are still plenty of things you can do to treat yourself.

I know this can be easier said than done, but try and switch the situation round from feeling sad that you don’t have your kids, to finding the positives in the situation. There will always be something positive – even if it’s just that you can have a nice long lie in and some much needed time to yourself.

Start viewing the time that you don’t have the kids, as time for you, where you can rest and recharge if that’s what you need or choose to spend it seeing friends and taking up new hobbies.

Enjoy having this Mother’s Day to yourself. Focus on what you love doing but rarely have the time to do anymore. Today is the day to spoil yourself – however you choose.

Here are 9 tips to help make your day special:

Make the time to read a book you’ve been meaning to start for ages or treat yourself to some magazines.

2. Pamper yourself with a long hot bath with scented candles and your favourite music, or peace and quiet.

3. Buy yourself some flowers.

4. Face time the kids.

5. Get outside in nature without feeling pressured to get back home at a certain time. Grab a coffee, sit in nature and just be present in the moment

6. Relax with your favourite movie(s).

7. Get yourself moving and the endorphins pumping with either a run or an online exercise class. You could meet a friend for a walk outside now.

8. Cook yourself a lovely lunch or treat yourself to a take-away or afternoon tea.

9. Celebrate with the kids when they get home. You can still spend some quality time together and make it a special evening.

If you’re on good terms with your ex you could agree with each other that you encourage the kids to buy or make a card for the other parent on special dates.

Remember that this is just one day and it will pass.