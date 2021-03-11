Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

9 Ways to spend Mother’s Day when your kids are with your ex

Your first Mother’s Day on your own without your kids can be difficult, but with some advance planning, you can still have the special day that you deserve.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Happy Mother&#039;s Day
Happy Mother's Day

This year on Mother’s Day there’s the added difficulty of lockdown restrictions still being in place – but there are still plenty of things you can do to treat yourself.

I know this can be easier said than done, but try and switch the situation round from feeling sad that you don’t have your kids, to finding the positives in the situation. There will always be something positive – even if it’s just that you can have a nice long lie in and some much needed time to yourself.

Start viewing the time that you don’t have the kids, as time for you, where you can rest and recharge if that’s what you need or choose to spend it seeing friends and taking up new hobbies.

Enjoy having this Mother’s Day to yourself. Focus on what you love doing but rarely have the time to do anymore. Today is the day to spoil yourself – however you choose.

Here are 9 tips to help make your day special:

  1. Make the time to read a book you’ve been meaning to start for ages or treat yourself to some magazines.

2. Pamper yourself with a long hot bath with scented candles and your favourite music, or peace and quiet.

3. Buy yourself some flowers.

4. Face time the kids.

5. Get outside in nature without feeling pressured to get back home at a certain time. Grab a coffee, sit in nature and just be present in the moment

6. Relax with your favourite movie(s).

7. Get yourself moving and the endorphins pumping with either a run or an online exercise class. You could meet a friend for a walk outside now.

8. Cook yourself a lovely lunch or treat yourself to a take-away or afternoon tea.

9. Celebrate with the kids when they get home. You can still spend some quality time together and make it a special evening.

If you’re on good terms with your ex you could agree with each other that you encourage the kids to buy or make a card for the other parent on special dates.

Remember that this is just one day and it will pass.

    Sarah Woodward, Breakup and Divorce Coach for women

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    JGI/Getty Images
    Well-Being//

    A Doctor Shares Why Taking Time to Recharge Is Actually Selfless

    by Dr. Gail Gross
    Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash
    Community//

    How to celebrate Mother’s Day when infertility has robbed you of motherhood

    by Libbii Armstrong
    Happiness
    Community//

    9 Things to Do to Keep a Positive and Happy Mindset During Quarantine

    by Angie Abreu Olivo

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.