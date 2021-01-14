9 ways to prevent negative thinking

Everyone’s point of view is different from each other due to personality traits and past experiences. Stating that the reactions to the events and the thoughts about the incident are not the same, Adnan Saif, the CEO of StudySehir Educational Services, said, “If we focus and train our minds to think positively, we will deal with negative thoughts more easily in the future, which means that we will be happier, less anxious and more peaceful.”

An event that is very bad for one person and is never considered unacceptable can be interpreted as normal and ordinary for another. It may feel helpless in the face of events encountered from time to time. This feeling may not end there, occupy our minds for weeks and even become a part of our lives.

We look for a way out to get out, or want to ignore these thoughts and feel good, and often we can choose to delay the problem. Neither postponing nor surrendering to the problem, that is, deteriorating our quality of life, is not the right choice.

When faced with negative thoughts, we must first believe that we can solve this problem and draft a simple and general plan for the solution of the problem. Let’s not forget that the first step to overcoming difficulties is to believe in ourselves first.

Negative thoughts in the mind also negatively affect health

Being prone to negative thoughts may depend on the amount of certain substances in the brain called neurotransmitters, or vice versa, constant exposure to these thoughts or a certain lifestyle can negatively affect brain chemistry. In other words, those abstract thoughts that we think in our minds also negatively affect our health. Therefore, let’s not take the effects of negative thoughts lightly.

Let us dominate our fear and anxiety without letting all negative thoughts, anxieties, fears, and pessimism take over us. When we feel desperate and deadlocked, we can try to look at the situation from its positive side and maintain our power over the problem. Most importantly, we must know ourselves well in all our ways to combat negative thoughts.

Adnan Saif explained 9 ways to prevent negative thinking as follows:

Don’t let negative thoughts take over. Anxious and negative thoughts can make you feel helpless and hopeless. Just as you are excited or scared, your heartbeat speeds up, your face turns red, your hands sweat, and these negative thoughts have the power to affect your health in a similar way. Therefore, do not let negative thoughts spoil your quality of life and make peace with them. Spot and describe the negative thoughts in your mind. Think about the source of these thoughts and why it makes you feel bad. Why does it occupy your mind? Instead of thinking about the negative outcome for a subject and planning in that direction, focus on the present. Now consider what situation you are in. The future may not always be what we planned, excessive anxiety steals from your present. Get to know yourself well. You must know what makes you feel bad. See how you’ve dealt with negativity before. This makes it easier to get to know yourself better and deal with negative thoughts. Be flexible for the future. No matter how much you plan, some positive or negative events may occur that you do not take into account. Therefore, avoid very clear, sharp plans. Don’t blame yourself. Like every person, you may have made mistakes in the past. This does not mean that mistakes will happen in the future they were in the past. You are now more knowledgeable and experienced than before, remember. Just take advantage of regret, don’t bear it in your mind. Regret helps us to understand our mistake and learn lessons about it, but too much of it only makes us carry negative thoughts as an unnecessary burden in our lives. Avoid using words such as “I wish”, “I wonder”, “What if”, “What if”, “Never”. Respect yourself for your decisions and avoid adapting other people’s opinions to your own life. If you know yourself well enough about what is right for you, you will know best.

