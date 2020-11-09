9 Ways to Make Work from Home More Fun

Adapting to change becomes necessary, especially in a pandemic. One of the changes that the new normal brought is the “work from home.” Working from home is a debated topic for a long year, this year becoming a practical demonstration. The pandemic proves that work from home can be quickly done due to social distancing, where the companies have no option to continue running despite the pandemic.

While some people find working from home a challenge, there are lots out there that are enjoying it.

How to make work from home more fun and productive

1.Design your workspace

Photo by Paige Cody on Unsplash

After choosing your workspace, make it lovely yet well-organized. Research proves that clutter is distracting. That’s because looking at many things can overload our visual cortex and can affect our brains on how we process information.

Design your workspace by pasting on the wall some goal boards, motivational magazines, or encouraging posters to brighten your workplace’s ambience, which helps to have a significant impact on your productivity.

Just be careful not go overboard. Too much design can become clutter and affects your ability to focus.

2. Make sure to take short breaks and look after yourself

Photo by Bonneval Sebastien on Unsplash

There is a simple time management system created by Francisco Cirillo called Pomodoro Method, which can help attain productivity.

6 Steps of Pomodoro

1. Choose your assignment/work to do

2. Set the timer to 25 minutes

3. Work until the timer rings

4. Checkmark the work you did after the timer rings

6. Take a five-minute break

7. Take longer breaks (15 to 30 minutes) for every four Pomodoro intervals

It helps define goals and adjust the focus and be aware of how much effort requires a task to prevent burnout. Working is essential, as well as rest.

3. Wear what you like

Photo by DISRUPTIVO on Unsplash

Wearing what you like helps to be more comfortable in working. Sometimes, office uniforms make us dull and boring. Wearing what you want is perfect for keeping your motivation high in doing your job. Being presentable pretty gives a high representation of how you act and shows your attitude towards your job.

4. Interact with your team

Interactions with your team raise motivation. Virtual gatherings through social media can help to interact with your team. Have some time to catch-up for updates through simple chats, voice messages, phone calls, or video calls. Visibility and receptivity should be seen in the employees by being visible enough to the task given, updating the work’s progress, and receptive to the corrections and improvements you will receive from higher than your position.

However, we tend to dive into our daily working hours, which causes us to detach from our co-workers. Hence, we need to stay in touch, pick-up the phone, and interact by being intentional and setting a social time within the day.

5. Clear the Clutter (clean place, clear mind)

Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash

Psychological clutter is disturbing, while physical clutter is distracting. Moreover, here are some tips for a clutter-free workspace.

Keep a to-do list.

It might sound cliché, but tracking your tasks, not in your head, may help you to lessen the stress of worries that you might forget something. Avoid filling your calendar with late minute activities.

Organize your own stuff on your desk (paperwork alignment, notebooks, pens, pc set, etc.).

Assemble the books, folders, or paper together. Put a pens holder to avoid misplacement. I created one of my own by using a can covered by a DIY printed sticker. Always check-out your PC’s set-up if it is well-organized as usual.

Remove the clutter

If there are things you are not using, get rid of it. It may just add dust nor clutter to your workspace. It’s up to you what you would do about it, but the more clutter you take away from your workspace, the more mental space you are giving to yourself.

Make cleaning a habit

Cleaning and organizing must be done consistently within 21 days to form a habit. You need to be fully committed to being accountable for yourself by resisting the temptation not to do so.

6. Have plants in the workplace

Photo by Alexa Williams on Unsplash

Plants help reduce stress and add moisture to the air, increasing humidity levels and lowering the temperature. In the process of photosynthesis, the plants absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen. Plants absorb pollutants and release fresh air. In choosing plants, you need to be honest about whether you have much time to spend taking care of your plant. In addition, you should also consider if you have a pet or the plant will end up getting destroyed.

Moreover, indoor plants like succulents or cacti can survive without daily sunlight, or daily watering can be suitable for indoor workspace. Put a cactus in your desk corner. Hence, once a week, it should receive sunlight for a minimum time only. I had earlier on my study table, which reduced my stress when I was in college.

7. Listening to music

There is a stigma that music produces noise rather than help. Moreover, the study shows that music reduces stress and prevents the mind from wandering. Also, listening to music boosts productivity and is beneficial to your mental beings.

The type of music matters

Moreover, certain music is appropriate to help you meditate and focus. Not all “New age” music works for everyone. Some are very irritating and impress noise to others. Gentle music is mostly the comforting one, most of the time, sentimental to us personally that leads us to reflect. I remember my Indiana classmate in college. She always wore earphones in the library. So I asked her what music she’s listening to, and when I heard it’s classical music, specifically Mozart.

The type of task matters

However, music like hip-hop in an office set-up is inappropriate. So, you need to consider the tasks you will do before listening to music. An active task like a physical workout or exercise can be suitable to have music like hip-hop.

8. Family Time

Dedicate some time for a family to avoid being isolated. A family calendar may help you to manage your time between work and family. It keeps you on track and updated. Include actual dates in school and events or occasions to celebrate. So working from home will not hinder your relationship with your family.

Conclusion

Working from home is totally different from working in an office. Moreover, this becomes the way to make our lives standstill. We are all affected by the change that the pandemic brought to us. Therefore, we should cope with this change by adjusting and helping ourselves in surviving this season. Continuing life by growing in career opportunities that leads to personal growth. Be inspired and keep moving, keep working even if it’s in your home. Make your working from home more fun than you can ever imagine !.