9 Ways to Improve Your Personality

Some of us are born introverts, and we find it extremely hard to fit in anywhere. Do you feel frightened every time you are in a group of people and do you fear meeting new people? Might you also have no friends?

Relax, because this article is about you and it is going to show you what you can do to fit in more. It will also show you how to be relaxed amid people as well as make you more likable and approachable. No matter which personality you were born with, it can be improved by doing simple everyday things. With practice and persistence, you will go from quiet and seemingly aloof to outgoing and fun. Delve in and learn how.

1. Greet people with a warm smile

Nothing tells a person you are personable more than greeting them with a genuine smile. Learn to greet people cheerfully, with your eyes on them and with a firm handshake and they will take you as friendly. In contrast, when you greet people while looking gloomy and looking somewhere else, they will read disinterest in you and disengage.

2. Be respective

Respecting other people will show them you are a person of integrity, and they will, in turn, respect you back and his way you will create a rapport based on respect. Show respect by calling the elders by their titles, give way to other people, talk softly and without vulgar language as well as have proper table etiquette. Respect improves your personality by earning you admiration and gratitude from other people.

3. Keep your word

If you want to improve your personality, become a promise-keeper. People will then treat you as someone they want to deal with since they can rely on you. People want to associate with someone they can trust and keeping your promise demonstrates you can be trusted. Desist from being a liar, and your personality will benefit greatly.

4. Listen attentively

Pay attention to what a person is telling you because it shows them that you care about their perspective. Don’t be tempted to talk with someone while simultaneously doing another thing like scrolling through your phone. Give the person you are chatting with undivided attention, and they will find you to be of good personality and want to be around you.

5. Learn to hold a conversation

Nothing will do injustice to your personality than not knowing how to converse with people. Everyone wants someone with who they can strike a conversation so that they do not feel awkward or bored to be with you. You can learn how to speak with people by listening keenly to what they are saying, ask open-ended questions and be informed about various things in different subjects. When you do this, you will be able to hold a conversation, and people will find you interesting.

6. Be positive

Learn to see the positive in all situations. Don’t be quick to judge and see doom in every motive or the kind of person that cannot send goodbye love message for her or him just because your negativity makes think they will never come back to you. Instead, look at it positively believing they will maintain your love and eventually return to you. When you have a positive attitude people will want to be around you since everyone loves to receive hope when all seems lost.

7. Meet different people

The other way to better your personality is to meet new people. Make it a habit to go to places where you can meet people. These could be networking events, outdoor hobbies or a book club. Similarly, take advantage and talk to people wherever you are. This could be at the store, in the bank, on the train or even in the gym. Strike conversations with friendly strangers and show interest in getting to their lives. This way they will depict you as friendly and they will want to be your friend as well.

8. Be fun to be around

Nothing attracts people to you more than being a fun person to hang around with. If you are not a fun person, you can become one by being humorous, paying attention to the people you are with, being adventurous, planning outings being curious and trying new things.

9. Be confident

Learn to be confident in yourself and your capabilities. Nothing attracts people more than a confident person as people want to be with a person who believes in themselves. Similarly, confidence gives you the audacity to reach out and engage with other people. You should, therefore, stop being self-conscious since people can detect a fearful person right away. You can become more confident by daily doing a thing that scares you, helping someone else, grooming yourself well and repeatedly telling yourself that you are confident.

The bottom line

Do not be stuck at being an introvert when you can quickly improve your personality and become adventurous. Become a people magnet by respecting them, greeting them with a smile, keeping your promises, listening keenly, learning how to hold a conversation, meeting new people and being confident.

If you do the above, you will in no time, improve your personality and earn more friends. Do not stay at the same pointing saying you are a naturally quiet person because no character cannot be unaltered. Come on, use the above tips, and go out and conquer the world. All the best.