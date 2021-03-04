9 Unexpected Habits That Are Actually Very Good for Your Health

Being a couch potato for an extra hour, playing video games or chewing a bubble gum are, according to strict parents, unhealthy and irresponsible. Well, that’s what they say. Apparently, these “destructive” activities and some other unusual habits might have positive effects on our mood, brain, and health. Give them a try, and you won’t have to wait long for some interesting results. Here are the list of 9 unexpected habits that are actually useful for your health. Let’s get started!

1. Playing video games: enhances your ability to learn and make decisions

Fast-paced action video games with peripheral images and events that pop up help people to take in sensory data and turn it into correct decision making and improved reactions, as proven by the study. Moreover, fast real-time strategy video games enhance our brain’s ability and our ability to learn. Though, this trick only works with fast action games, and not with slow time-passers like The Sims.

2. Chewing gum: reduces stress levels and boosts memory

Apparently, chewing gum while reading has a bunch of positive effects on our bodies. Among them, it improves memory, attention, alertness, and decision making. Read More >>>

SCience, Self-Improvement, Happiness, Psychology, Health, Mental Health, Healthn Care, Medicine, Body Image, Relationship, Culture, Women’s Health, Alternative Medicine, Vitamins, SCience, Self-Improvement, Happiness, Psychology, Health, Mental Health, Healthn Care, Medicine, Body Image, Relationship, Culture, Women’s Health, Alternative Medicine, Vitamins, SCience, Self-Improvement, Happiness, Psychology, Health, Mental Health, Healthn Care, Medicine, Body Image, Relationship, Culture, Women’s Health, Alternative Medicine, Vitamins,