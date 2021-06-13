9 Unconventional Things to Do with Your Free Time

If no one knew what it meant to have free time on their hands, 2020 did a fantastic job of showing us. Even with those of us who could still work from home, like me, boredom took on a whole new meaning.

If you don’t want to feel like you just wasted an hour or two doing nothing, there are fun and relaxing things you can do in your spare time. The great thing is that these activities go beyond your average Instagramming and tweeting. Here are nine unconventional things to do with your free time.

– DANCE

Starting the list on a high note, you can dance your way through your free time. Get a mini speaker to play some of your favorite songs and dance with everything in you. You never know how much good this does to your body and even your mind. Besides the fact that dancing is fun, it is also healthy as it helps you burn out calories.

– WRITE A LETTER TO A FRIEND OR FAMILY

What better way to tell friends and family that you love them or miss them than by sending a thoughtful note. It is also a rewarding way to make use of your spare time. If you’re going to do this, then go all out. These days, human interactions are getting lesser with more and more people opting for virtual meetings, texting and social media. Instead of sending an “I love you” text or email to your friends and family, make a card and send it to them with a handwritten note.

You could also line up other fun and wild activities during this such as diving…

– LOOK THROUGH AN OLD YEARBOOK OR PHOTO ALBUM

Old pictures and experiences always fascinate human beings. It’s why #ThrowbackThursdays caught on so well. Another unconventional thing you can do during your free time is to reminisce on old times. This can be done via an old yearbook or photo album. It’s even more fun when you do it with a friend who can tease you about your funny clothes and hairstyles.

– BUILD A FORT

Let’s take it up a notch again on this list. If you have kids, then building a fort with them is one of the most fun things to do. You can build the perfect one just with household items. Your sofa, a duvet, some cardboard boxes could also come in handy. Construct a mini-fort for yourself and your family and enjoy some guilt-free childish fun.

– LEARN 10 PHRASES IN A NEW LANGUAGE

Whether it’s French, Spanish, or Afrikaans, it’s fun to learn a new language and it’s also an unconventional use of your spare time. But for most of us, we’ve failed to get past the first language lesson. We know you really tried to. So instead of preparing your mind to learn the whole language, why not choose to learn just ten phrases instead? They could be everyday conversational phrases that help in a basic first-time interaction with a speaker of the language.

– LISTEN TO A GENRE OF MUSIC YOU’RE NOT USED TO

Music is life; it’s a language that everyone speaks in spite of our differences. When next you have some spare time, why not explore some more diverse genres of music to enjoy. There are so many choices from jazz to Afrobeat and even New Age. Remember to be open-minded so as to appreciate the genre perfectly.

– TRY A NEW CUISINE

Just like with music, eating some good food is always a good use of your time. But here’s where it goes beyond the norm; you can choose to move out of your comfort zone and try out new cuisines. Whether it’s French, Lebanese, or Korean, give it a try and who knows? You might just develop a newly acquired taste.

– INVITE FRIENDS OVER FOR A BBQ

There’s nothing better than a well-spent afternoon with your best guys and good food. You could also line up other fun and wild activities during this such as diving, shooting water pistols, or playing beer pong; depending on how wacky you and your squad can get.

– PLAN A DAY TRIP AWAY FROM YOUR CITY

Sometimes all you need during your free time, especially when you’re bored, is a breath of fresh air. Going out is the best way to solve this. And no, this isn’t just going to your buddy Sam’s place or the closest Starbucks. We’re talking about somewhere like the seaside, the mountains or even another city!