Writing is tricky.

You need to develop a balance in everything from creating a flow to making it sink in, effortlessly.

One hack for good writing is whatever the point you aim to get across, don’t go overboard writing it.

When you go overboard, it seems like you’re exaggerating the point needlessly. Also, don’t tell a full story in complete detail.

Let the audience apprehend the point you aim to get across. Make them develop their own assumptions out of it without you going overboard. When you clearly state the point you aim to elaborate, you’re making it easy for the audience to lose their interest.

Let their curiosity alive and write only 80% details of the idea you want to highlight. Avoid exaggeration. Doing this clearly indicates you’re going overboard.

Read on to find out 9 UNCOMMON tips for lovely writing.

1. Avoid Confusion with Words

Some writers get confused between words.

I see them muddling right and write.

Even though both pronounced similar when it comes to righting they mix both of them. It doesn’t look write, righting and mixing them all the time.

If you’re one of those amateur writers, try your best to overcome this habit and turn every wrong into write with righting these words daily.

2. How to Write Exquisite Prose

Use simple words while jotting down your contemplations. Because compound, composite wording is strenuous to apprehend.

3. Take Good Care of Grammar

Grammar plays a key role to appear like a mature writer.

It would looked awful when you didn’t cared about grammar. Without tooking cared of it, you would had have been made your content bland, dulled and difficult to read.

Every sentence must have had would could should making sensed in your post.

If you don’t valued present, past and future, it was very difficult to decode the message you aimed to be conveying at to.

Whenever you plan to hired a writer see if he cames with good grammar skills. Or risked your sales ready to dwindled for it to be.

4. Avoid Repetition of Words

Don’t repeat the same word over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over again.

5. Avoid Typos

Typos play a key role to boucne off your potentail custmoers.

If you don’t care your wrods while writnig, peolpe don’t care buynig your prodcut.

Next time when you plan your post, pay a conisderate attnetion to your wrods and see if they are spelled corrcetly. Only one typo is enuogh to make your writnig look sloppy.

6. Use Write Form of Verb

It’s an unforgivable sin writing the second form of the verb after did.

Did you experienced something like that before writer putting second form of the verb after did? If you did, it’s a helpful clue they’re not mature writer.

7. Use Words Precisely

I see some people sharing lengthy content, making it difficult for visitors to read it all through. Why use a full page when you can get your point across in just a few words?

If you struggle to convey your idea in minimum words possible, it’s uncertain to avoid the fluff and stuff your content with unnecessary words. Next time when you intend to write, plan your content and compose it perfectly using few words.

People don’t have time to read the full story. Some skim through others scan through. Only a few read from word to word. Sentence to sentence.

Paragraph to paragraph. Page to page. This is where your writing skills come handy. It is your duty to start with a fascinating introduction and glue them till the end. And don’t forget to add conclusion and call to action or leave them in the middle of a void – blank, empty, confused – with potential to compromising your sales.

I hope you get my point of writing the post using minimum words and straight to the point. No fluff. Because fluff is no good. And avoid using the same words over and over again. Because it creates fluff and fluff is no good.

8. Don’t Overlook Punctuation

Punctuation can affect the overall meaning of idea you aim to convey Some people don’t end the sentence with full stop making it difficult to predict when the next sentence started Even sentence without apostrophe comma makes it difficult to land into the readers mind Your writing must contain introduction body and conclusion.

9. Length of Paragraph

Avoid ending your paragraph with a single line.