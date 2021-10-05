9 Tips To Help New Entrepreneurs Achieve Work-Life Harmony

When you are a busy professional businesswoman and starting your first business while also tending to your household, managing the demands on your time is like walking a tightrope.

Tipping too far to the right or left can send you falling into the mess of overwhelm.

You have multiple demands on your time now – all being important to you – so how can you do it all without overwhelm or burning out?

Here I will lay out a few tips that will help you integrate these areas of your life to achieve harmony.

PUT A RING ON IT

Not that kind! But define what it means to have harmony between your homelife and your new business.

What is harmonious for another entrepreneur may not fit into your purse, so do what is good for you.

What are you willing to sacrifice or tolerate to allow each of these areas in your life to have a slot on your time and energy?

Find harmony that works for you and put a ring on it, 𝙢𝙚𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙤 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙢𝙞𝙩 to it until you need to modify for life changes.

Committing to planning your day to allow each area of your life to thrive is key.

FOCUS

Yes, that word! Focus on the task you have planned for yourself at that moment.

Schedule out every task or project that you need to achieve for the day. Use the Priority Matrix to help you determine the importance, focus and energy needed for each task and schedule a mix of tasks that require different levels of focus so that you don’t fall flat trying to get things done.

Say “no” to multitasking as multitasking can add 40% more time to completing a task. Your time is already approaching max, so don’t waste time thinking you are doing more.

Don’t do it!

TAKE OFF THE CAPE

Many women have the superwoman or wonderwoman complex and feel we need to step into every problem or task and solve it in a way that only we can.

Stop it!

Empower your family and friends to find solutions to their problems or daily operational needs.

When you’re starting a business, don’t feel that you have to go it alone. Sometimes we feel that asking for help is a sign of weakness, but it is the opposite, actually.

Tag a friend – set aside time to chat it out when you are feeling overwhelmed with the responsibilities on your plate. No one will fault you for being human.

ERECT A WALL

I can see the look on your face as you read this!

We are talking about boundaries. I can’t say it enough, setting boundaries on your time is crucial.

You have to carefully plan time for your job, homelife and your business, and don’t allow creep.

Explain to friends and family that you will be unavailable for a period of time so that you can get work done. Don’t apologize, but help them understand that your success will benefit them as well.

MANAGE DISTRACTIONS

Turn off device notifications. Place devices in a separate room if that is the only way to keep you from picking up devices repeatedly. At least place your devices about 2 feet away from your working area.

If you are easily distracted by what is going on outside the window, then move to another location to work.

Let family and friends know that you can’t be disturbed for non-emergent issues. When it is family or social time, put your devices away and be fully present.

PRIORITIZE HEALTH

You’ve heard it over and over again, but you can’t take care of your family or others or give fully to your business if you are not taking care of your physical and mental health.

Proper nutrition is good for the body and mind. Carefully planning nutrition can ensure that you have the energy for double- or triple-duty on your time.

Take time for physical fitness to give your body the energy and mobility it needs so that you can accomplish the tasks on your project list.

Let’s not forget social connections as this can be just as important as physical movement. Taking time to visit with friends or your network will allow you to decompress. Allowing your mind to move to topics other than the business or the demands at home can be a powerful stress reducer.

Rest. Yes, this is something that can sometimes be at the bottom of the to-do list. Allowing your body to recover its energy stores will ensure that you have the vitality to slay the next day!

CLOSE THE DOOR

Wherever you are doing your business – whether at the dining room table, in a closet, or in the bedroom, know when to close the “door” and close down for the day.

Don’t allow your business to creep throughout your day and limit time devoted for family and authentic social connections.

YOU TIME

To ensure that you can put in the appropriate energy needed to run your business and the other demands on your time, plan in some alone time to recharge.

Recharging will allow you to return to a baseline state so that you can put in the required energy to take on your day ahead.

GRACE!

Give yourself a break when you sometimes just can’t do what you intended on a given day. Celebrate yourself for recognizing your limits.

Having work-life harmony is not impossible.

It will just need a bit of work and the right mindset.