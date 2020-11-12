9 Tips for Combating Pandemic Fatigue and Anxiety

With everything that has transpired this year, the pandemic fatigue has definitely set in.

It has been a tumultuous year, with significant changes to our lifestyles.

Burnout, exhaustion, anxiety, feeling overwhelmed–these are all common current themes.

To further complicate matters, the past few weeks/months, anxiety levels pertaining to the election were noticeably on the rise.

Tips for Overcoming Pandemic Fatigue and Anxiety:

1. Take breaks from news and social media.

It is challenging to engage in a media detox in the midst of the current events of 2020, but detaching and engaging in enjoyable alternate activities serves as a needed mental break. Set a personal time limit per day for media/social media consumption, and stick to it. Avoid the swiping and “doomscrolling”.



2. Reframe your mindset.

I find that I’m unable to partake in some events that I normally enjoy (travelling, weddings, etc). But it has given me the opportunity to discover or rediscover new activities and forgotten hobbies. Cultivate creativity. Use the right side of your brain. As a physician, I often feel the left side of my brain is used disproportionately. The pandemic has given me an opportunity to feed my neglected right side. Write, create, play music, paint, learn a new skill. One of the silver linings of our present situation is the expedient development of virtual technologies and platforms. As a result, there are a plethora of online courses and programs available to nurture our creativities and personal development. Peruse local college and online catalogs.



3. Seek out absorbing (flow-creating) activities (non-media related).

According to a 2018 article in the American Psychological Association, “Flow is a state in which one becomes so engaged in a particular activity that the rest of the world falls away and time passes without one noticing ; the experience is so intrinsically rewarding that the person partakes in the activity for the pure enjoyment of it— even at great personal cost (Csikszentmihalyi, 1990).” According to this study/analysis, even after controlling for individual disposition, subjective experiences of “flow” predicted more positive emotions and less negative emotions and worry during a period of uncertainty/waiting period.

; the experience is so intrinsically rewarding that the person partakes in the activity for the pure enjoyment of it— even at great personal cost (Csikszentmihalyi, 1990).” For me, reading, playing the piano, art all create flow.

What creates flow for you?

4. Focus on your circle of control.

Oftentimes we can put forth our best efforts, and then ultimately still worry about the outcome (this could pertain to professional life, personal life, politics, etc).

Do not worry about what is beyond your personal circle of control. You cannot control other people’s emotions, reactions, or behavior.

Maintain a positive mindset and work on personal resilience.

5. Exercise.

Exercise releases endorphins, which naturally elevate mood. In addition, exercise also decreases levels of the stress hormone cortisol, and improves sleep quality and ability to fall asleep.

Gyms may still be closed in your area, or you may not feel comfortable using shared equipment. In this case, there are a variety of programs available online.

If you are a social exerciser and enjoyed in person group classes: look online, many of these classes have gone virtual, and many are even free or offered at minimal cost.

6. Meditate, explore yoga, engage in mindfulness.

Meditation has been shown to reduce stress, anxiety, and depression. Clear your mind, and develop a daily meditation/mindfulness practice.

The practice of yoga has also been shown to have similar benefits. One meta-analysis showed that yoga can lead to better regulation of the sympathetic nervous system, and decreased feelings of depression and anxiety.

7. Connect with family and friends (virtually if possible).

There is literature to support that having a positive social support system has protective effects on both physical and mental health. Furthermore, strong social support may be linked to higher levels of resilience. Choose to connect via phone, zoom, houseparty, etc. if possible. Physically distant, but emotionally close. If in person gatherings are a must, wear a mask and socially distance, and protect high risk individuals.



8. Optimize your environment.

If your environment is cluttered, disorganized, and stressful, this may impact your mood. Cleaning and organizing can be therapeutic. Aromatherapy, essential oils, or soothing music can be calming for some.



9. Journal