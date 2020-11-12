9 Tips for Combating Pandemic Fatigue and Anxiety

With everything that has transpired this year, the pandemic fatigue has definitely set in.
It has been a tumultuous year, with significant changes to our lifestyles.
Burnout, exhaustion, anxiety, feeling overwhelmed–these are all common current themes.
To further complicate matters, the past few weeks/months, anxiety levels pertaining to the election were noticeably on the rise.
Tips for Overcoming Pandemic Fatigue and Anxiety:
1. Take breaks from news and social media.
- It is challenging to engage in a media detox in the midst of the current events of 2020, but detaching and engaging in enjoyable alternate activities serves as a needed mental break.
- Set a personal time limit per day for media/social media consumption, and stick to it. Avoid the swiping and “doomscrolling”.
2. Reframe your mindset.
- I find that I’m unable to partake in some events that I normally enjoy (travelling, weddings, etc). But it has given me the opportunity to discover or rediscover new activities and forgotten hobbies.
- Cultivate creativity. Use the right side of your brain. As a physician, I often feel the left side of my brain is used disproportionately. The pandemic has given me an opportunity to feed my neglected right side.
- Write, create, play music, paint, learn a new skill. One of the silver linings of our present situation is the expedient development of virtual technologies and platforms. As a result, there are a plethora of online courses and programs available to nurture our creativities and personal development. Peruse local college and online catalogs.
- Cultivate creativity. Use the right side of your brain. As a physician, I often feel the left side of my brain is used disproportionately. The pandemic has given me an opportunity to feed my neglected right side.
3. Seek out absorbing (flow-creating) activities (non-media related).
- According to a 2018 article in the American Psychological Association, “Flow is a state in which one becomes so engaged in a particular activity that the rest of the world falls away and time passes without one noticing; the experience is so intrinsically rewarding that the person partakes in the activity for the pure enjoyment of it— even at great personal cost (Csikszentmihalyi, 1990).”
- According to this study/analysis, even after controlling for individual disposition, subjective experiences of “flow” predicted more positive emotions and less negative emotions and worry during a period of uncertainty/waiting period.
- For me, reading, playing the piano, art all create flow.
- What creates flow for you?
4. Focus on your circle of control.
- Oftentimes we can put forth our best efforts, and then ultimately still worry about the outcome (this could pertain to professional life, personal life, politics, etc).
- Do not worry about what is beyond your personal circle of control. You cannot control other people’s emotions, reactions, or behavior.
- Maintain a positive mindset and work on personal resilience.
5. Exercise.
- Exercise releases endorphins, which naturally elevate mood. In addition, exercise also decreases levels of the stress hormone cortisol, and improves sleep quality and ability to fall asleep.
- Gyms may still be closed in your area, or you may not feel comfortable using shared equipment. In this case, there are a variety of programs available online.
- If you are a social exerciser and enjoyed in person group classes: look online, many of these classes have gone virtual, and many are even free or offered at minimal cost.
6. Meditate, explore yoga, engage in mindfulness.
- Meditation has been shown to reduce stress, anxiety, and depression. Clear your mind, and develop a daily meditation/mindfulness practice.
- The practice of yoga has also been shown to have similar benefits. One meta-analysis showed that yoga can lead to better regulation of the sympathetic nervous system, and decreased feelings of depression and anxiety.
7. Connect with family and friends (virtually if possible).
- There is literature to support that having a positive social support system has protective effects on both physical and mental health. Furthermore, strong social support may be linked to higher levels of resilience.
- Choose to connect via phone, zoom, houseparty, etc. if possible. Physically distant, but emotionally close. If in person gatherings are a must, wear a mask and socially distance, and protect high risk individuals.
8. Optimize your environment.
- If your environment is cluttered, disorganized, and stressful, this may impact your mood. Cleaning and organizing can be therapeutic.
- Aromatherapy, essential oils, or soothing music can be calming for some.
9. Journal
- There is something cathartic about relieving stresses on paper. Moreover, later in life, you will have a log of events and emotions to reflect back upon.