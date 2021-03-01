Contributor Log In/Sign Up
9 Things To Do When Your Kid Wakes Up Grumpy

Let's make 'Waking Up Time' Easy for kids!

The alarm rings…your morning routine kicks in! You plan to do as much housework as possible before your child wakes up, but no job at home is endless. In the middle of the work, you go into your child’s bedroom and say, “It’s morning, time to get up.” But, there’s no answer. After a while, you try again & say, “It’s time for your online school…please wake up or else you shall get delayed.” What your hear? Hmmm yeah waking up momma. Ten minutes later, you return from the kitchen and see that your child has fallen asleep again. It bothers you and your voice goes up, “Are you going to get up now…WAKE UP?” When the minutes pass and your child is still not out of bed, you tend to shout and pull off the blanket! And the real battle begins lol. The child wakes up…but GRUMPY!

Many a times you must have thought of ‘Why my child is so grumpy every day or at times…right? What are the ways to deal this situation?

Here are a few reasons on why a child is Grumpy or shows no interest in getting up in the morning-

a) Children may have developed more access to LED screens such as TVs and smartphones, which can blame their lack of sleep.

b) After a weekend or a long break like the summer holidays, leading to a challenging transition back to school.

c) Currently, children are attending school online i.e. sitting in their homes so when school reopens, kids may face a hard time getting off their bed, throw tantrums to get back to their routine!

d) Other reasons for waking up crying may arise due to kids teething issues, if the child is facing separation anxiety, just woken up from a nap, multiple diaper change at night, due to hunger incase sufficient meal not consumed before sleeping or if it’s their feed time thus leading to disrupt in sleep.

9 ways to deal with kid’s grumpy mornings –

  1. Sleep is important

Ensure your child is getting the right sleep. According to the National Sleep Foundation (NSF) here’s the total daily sleep a child (by age) needs-


Age Range		Recommended Hours of Sleep
Newborn0-3 months old14-17 hours
Infant4-11 months old12-15 hours
Toddler1-2 years old11-14 hours
Preschool3-5 years old10-13 hours
School-age6-13 years old9-11 hours

If you want your child to wake up happy, following this chart will help to create a calm and stress free mornings.

2. Early to bed and early to rise, makes a man healthy wealthy and wise 

I am sure everyone is well aware about this phrase! Make sure that your child goes to bed 30 minutes before his or her sleeping hour. This will give them time to listen to soothing music or read a book/listen to their favorite story or unwind. It will also give parents and kids time to discuss their day, good or funny moments they had that day, this will lead to a better parent-child bond!

3. Role Model

Following good habits at an early age will allow them to be a better person going forward.

The way parents conduct themselves, the routine they follow leaves a permanent impression on the subconscious mind of the child. Since children have a great deal of trust in their parents, they feel that everything that parents do or say is true and appropriate. Therefore, we need to be cognizant and guide them properly.

4. Say 5 Affirmative Sentences

Positive thinking statements are affirmation sentences expressed in a positive way. They help you maintain a positive state of mind, which contributes to a cheerful life.

Children can say different affirmative sentences every day along with some breathing exercises, you can also print positive sentences so they can read them out loud or even record them in your voice. Reciting affirmative statements will have a soothing and stimulating effect upon your child.

Likewise-

i) There is no one better to be than myself.

ii) My challenges help me grow.

iii) Today is going to be a great day.

iv) I believe in my goals and dreams.

v) Today I choose to think positive.

5. Boost Positive Energy

The secret of your child waking up with a smile can be the songs and poems you play for your child. Also, playing some motivational songs or making kids listen to Gayatri Mantra can help them feel relaxed and wake up happily. I keep my Alexa on a low volume and increase it gradually to wake my kiddo up. Then, the playlist goes on as per my kiddo’s favorite list:)

6. Prepare kids schedule a day prior

Be consistent and prepare them for the next day. Keep the next day schedule simple for children to follow, use a timer and keep the schedule chart in a location that is visible to children. This will allow your child to become self-sufficient and reduce anxiety on a particular day.

The daily schedule could include –Wake up Time, Bath Time, Breakfast time, Outdoor Time, Online School, Lunch Time, Study Time, Reading Time, Activity Time, Dinner Time, Sleep Time and so on…

7. Make their Waking Up fun

You can turn waking up into a game. This will eliminate early morning stress and encourage children to wake up. You may also wake them up by telling them the exciting things you will do that day. For instance- baking a cake; preparing pancakes, pizza and so on!

8. No Devices

Make sure that children do not watch before sleeping or immediately after waking up. Morning time is a great time to connect with you kids…have breakfast together and set things for the day.

9. Favorite Breakfast

Wake your child up with the smell of their favorite breakfast. Today, my kiddo woke up with the aroma of ‘Potato Peas Pattice’ hehe. For this, what I did is …took her plate close to her and said can you guess what this is? She immediately woke up and answered with a smile.

Conclusion-

Try out these simple tricks to wake up your kids. Also, once in a while it is absolutely fine for kids to sleep a little longer:) Do share if you have more ideas on waking up a grumpy child from their sleep!

Happy Sleeping & Waking!

    Priyanka Desai, Content Writer at Kiddie Konnections

    I have always been passionate about creating opportunities for children to hone their creative thinking and problem-solving skills, which they could uphold till their adulthood too. What captivates me is their innocence, intense curiosity and keen desire to learn new things. My mom inspired me to teach, she was a gifted teacher and was loved by all her students. This is why teaching became my part-time profession where I taught children, played with them or simply interacted with them at different levels. I am a Marketing Communications professional for over the past 8 years and have worked in different sectors. I had to pause my work as I had become a mum to a beautiful baby girl and we named her Siya which means ‘Goddess Sita’. Kids -Aren’t they precious and innocent human beings? Well, when my baby was born, we were on cloud nine. We found all her actions so cute and adorable. And I love this subject, that being said, it was also tough and seemed frustrating at times. Gone are the days we sat imagining and experimenting things, today’s children like to get introduced to many new things each day/each minute. With the digital age, my kid got exposed to mobile phones, internet, tabs at a very young age which then became a go-to method to ensure that she ate her meal, got ready to go to school, after school hours as well. Due to which I found my baby distracted, bored and with lesser attention span to do anything. I always used to think, is it possible for me to keep her away from these devices, not completely but whenever possible? I am sure most of the parents must be facing the same issue as I am. This compelled me to do hands-on experiments and keep her engaged in activities that fostered creative spirit and kept her mind healthy. In this creative world, where creative thinking is required at every stage of our lives, the challenge of learning becomes even harder for the next generations. Developing the sense of creativity in children ‘right from the formative age’ is the key to this problem. Everything I write about in my blog is geared towards the right use of creativity and how everyone in a child’s ecosystem i.e parents, grand-parents, teachers, coach etc. can help a child stand-out in this innovative world by making learning a fun element. This could help them adapt and face the unpredictable challenges easily. I hope that my blog will encourage and help you figure out ways to keep a child engaged in creative activities, as at the end of the day, the goal of any adult is to spend quality time with children where every day will be a new learning and enjoyable experience with them! The blog also focuses on children’s health & nutrition, recipes to prepare with them, Mom to be/baby care tips and advice by industry experts and so on. Hope you’ll hang out with me here on my blogs so that we can together explore ways to encourage children to express their emotions and become a good learner.

