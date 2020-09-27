9 Spirit-lifting Holiday Decor Must-Haves

Whether you subscribe to current home decor trends like coastal living or the modern farmhouse decor style, I’m going to share with you the most popular decor must-haves to help uplift your spirits this holiday season.

2020 has been a year like no other, so it’s important to do all the little things that can trigger feelings of happiness and community. And we can do that by adding a little holiday flair to your surrondings.

Best Holiday Picks for Holloween

One of my favorite holidays is Halloween. It’s a time to have fun, dress our kids like animals, superhero’s and cartoon characters, and a good excuse to refresh our homes. To heighten the mood in your home and start getting into the holiday season spirit, here are some of my favorite picks!

1. Fall themed pillows 2. Fall bundles, stems, & garland 3. Pumpkins & more pumpkins

Best Holiday Decor Picks for Thanksgiving

The great thing about decorating for Thanksgiving is that you can reuse some of your favorite pieces from the month before. Pumpkins, acorns, leaf wreaths, and wheat bundles are all great for creating that Thanksgiving vibe.

4. Fall colored pillows & throws 5. Seasonal wreaths 6. Sunflowers

Best Holiday Picks for Christmas

7. Joy sign 8. Tinsel trees 9. Lanterns

To quote Andy Williams, Christmas is definitely “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” and an opportunity to end 2020 in high spirits. No matter what’s going on in life, the holiday season is a chance to reflect, enjoy family and friends, and create new memories. Christmas is a time of hope. So this holiday season, remember the things that matter most and don’t overwhelm your spirit by things you can’t control.