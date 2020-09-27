Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

9 Spirit-lifting Holiday Decor Must-Haves

Whether you subscribe to current home decor trends like coastal living or the modern farmhouse decor style, I’m going to share with you the most popular decor must-haves to help uplift your spirits this holiday season. 2020 has been a year like no other, so it’s important to do all the little things that can […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Holiday Decor Must Have&#039;s Cover Photo

Whether you subscribe to current home decor trends like coastal living or the modern farmhouse decor style, I’m going to share with you the most popular decor must-haves to help uplift your spirits this holiday season.

2020 has been a year like no other, so it’s important to do all the little things that can trigger feelings of happiness and community. And we can do that by adding a little holiday flair to your surrondings.

Best Holiday Picks for Holloween

One of my favorite holidays is Halloween. It’s a time to have fun, dress our kids like animals, superhero’s and cartoon characters, and a good excuse to refresh our homes. To heighten the mood in your home and start getting into the holiday season spirit, here are some of my favorite picks!

1. Fall themed pillows 2. Fall bundles, stems, & garland 3. Pumpkins & more pumpkins

Best Holiday Decor Picks for Thanksgiving

The great thing about decorating for Thanksgiving is that you can reuse some of your favorite pieces from the month before. Pumpkins, acorns, leaf wreaths, and wheat bundles are all great for creating that Thanksgiving vibe.

4. Fall colored pillows & throws 5. Seasonal wreaths 6. Sunflowers

Best Holiday Picks for Christmas

7. Joy sign 8. Tinsel trees 9. Lanterns

To quote Andy Williams, Christmas is definitely “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” and an opportunity to end 2020 in high spirits. No matter what’s going on in life, the holiday season is a chance to reflect, enjoy family and friends, and create new memories. Christmas is a time of hope. So this holiday season, remember the things that matter most and don’t overwhelm your spirit by things you can’t control.

    Larry Lewis, Entrepreneur & Home Decor Enthusiast at We Heart Decor

    Larry Lewis is an author, home decor enthusiast, and co-founder of We Heart Decor. Originally from the Midwest, Larry now resides in Miami, where he enjoys fatherhood and husbandhood with his amazing wife.
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    NAMASTE FOR THE HOLIDAYS…How To Melt Stress This Season

    by [email protected]
    Halloween decorations on a desk
    Community//

    4 Ways Remote Co-workers Can Celebrate Halloween Together

    by Laura Spawn
    Community//

    Make Your Relationship the Gift for the Holidays

    by Stuart Fensterheim

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.