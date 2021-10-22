9 Simple Daily Rituals to Create Positive Change In Your Life

We’ve all been there: You’ve come to a crossroads in your life where you realize your old archetype just isn’t working for you any longer. Whether it’s your career, relationship, or lifestyle, you’re looking for a change and to reinvent yourself, either in whole or in part. One of the best ways to effect positive change is simply by changing your daily habits. If the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result, then it would make sense that replacing the old habits that no longer serve you, with healthy new ones, is a necessary step towards changing your current reality.

Changing your daily routine can go a long way toward manifesting different results in your life. Over time, the culmination of incorporating these new habits or rituals into your day can help transform your life in ways you never thought possible. For example, before I started a regular meditation practice, I knew I wanted to change my direction in life, but had no idea how I was going to achieve that or even what path to take. The simple act of slowing down and listening (through meditation) brought me the insight that had eluded me for years. I realized that I didn’t have to have all the answers right now, that just moving in the direction of change was enough to get me started on a new path.

Here are some healthy habits, rituals, and routines that will help create the alchemy needed to manifest a new dream for your life: