9 Simple Daily Rituals to Create Positive Change In Your Life

We’ve all been there: You’ve come to a crossroads in your life where you realize your old archetype just isn’t working for you any longer. Whether it’s your career, relationship, or lifestyle, you’re looking for a change and to reinvent yourself, either in whole or in part. One of the best ways to effect positive change is simply by changing your daily habits. If the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result, then it would make sense that replacing the old habits that no longer serve you, with healthy new ones, is a necessary step towards changing your current reality.
Changing your daily routine can go a long way toward manifesting different results in your life. Over time, the culmination of incorporating these new habits or rituals into your day can help transform your life in ways you never thought possible. For example, before I started a regular meditation practice, I knew I wanted to change my direction in life, but had no idea how I was going to achieve that or even what path to take. The simple act of slowing down and listening (through meditation) brought me the insight that had eluded me for years. I realized that I didn’t have to have all the answers right now, that just moving in the direction of change was enough to get me started on a new path.
Here are some healthy habits, rituals, and routines that will help create the alchemy needed to manifest a new dream for your life:
- Visualize
A great tool for manifesting the life you want is to simply visualize how it would feel to enjoy the perfect day. Before you go to sleep at night, just visualize your day. First set an intention. This could be anything that you'd like to focus on the next day. It could be to nail that job interview, be more patient with your kids, or tackle that to-do list that's been looming. Once you've done that, imagine the day exactly how you'd like it to go. See it in your mind's eye, feel how it will feel to have everything flowing perfectly and effortlessly. It takes a little practice at first, but it really does work.
- Ditch Your Devices Before Bed
Good sleep is paramount to a healthy life. Research is increasingly piling up showing the “blue light” from our assorted electronic screens, when used prior to sleep, suppresses melatonin, thereby disrupting sleep. Since adequate sleep is essential to both mental and physical health, try to discontinue the use of these devices at least two hours prior to bedtime (and resist the urge to check emails or texts first thing in the morning!) One easy trick is to simply not bring your devices into the bedroom at all.
- Practice Gratitude
After that alarm goes off in the morning, take a few moments to feel grateful for the new day. Make a mental gratitude list and spend a few moments meditating on each one.
- Make Time for Stillness
Set your alarm 15-30 minutes earlier than usual to make time for meditation. There are many easy meditation techniques and guided meditations available online. It doesn’t really matter what method you use. Taking the time to quiet the mind for 10-30 minutes each morning will help you tune out all that mental chatter that clouds our view of ourselves and the world. Regular meditation practice has many benefits.
- Cut the Caffeine
Many of us feel we need that jolt of caffeine to get us going in the morning, but caffeine can cause a myriad of health issues, from insomnia to anxiety and depression. Try replacing it with a healthy glass of fresh-pressed green juice. Green juice provides you with a nice energy boost, but without the crash, you get after finishing that Grande Americano or latte. There are numerous green juice recipes online.
- Eat Real Food
Eating healthy means different things to different people, but most people agree that decreasing the number of processed foods while increasing your intake of whole, unprocessed leafy greens, veggies, and fruit is always a good idea. You just feel better when you’re fueling your body with healthy whole foods.
- Move It!
Try to fit in as much exercise as time allows. A regular fitness routine can boost your mood and improve your self-image. Most of us can find a little time during the day for fitness, even if it’s just 20 minutes of yoga in the evening, biking instead of driving to work, taking the stairs when you can, or hitting the gym at lunch hour.
- Take a Hike
Studies show that walking in nature has a multitude of health benefits. It lowers blood pressure and helps elevate your mood. The Japanese even have a word for it: Shinrin Yoku, which translates loosely to “forest bathing.” Try to get out into nature as much as possible. Your dog will thank you too!
- Set a regular sleep schedule
Make sure you go to sleep at the same time every night. You will have a deeper, more restful sleep as a result. Most adults need 7.5-8 hours of sleep per night. A lack of sleep can cause diminished sex drive, foggy memory, and even depression.