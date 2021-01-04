Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

9 Signs Someone is Your Best Friend for Life

Here are 9 signs someone is truly your ride or die

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

In a pandemic ridden world, it’s hard to be separated from your friends. Although we want to see our friends in person, for most of us, it isn’t possible. Here are some signs that someone will be your best friend forever (despite any physical barriers).

#1 – your personalities are complements

You and your best friend balance each others strengths and weaknesses. For example, while you’re level-headed and calm, your best friend is outgoing and talkative.

#2 – you feel comfortable around them

Since you and your best friend met, you felt an immediate connection. Being with them is easy. You don’t feel compelled to hide your true self and can be authentic.

#3 – the two of you have fought… and made up

People who can’t handle disagreements CAN’T handle healthy relationships. Sometimes conflict reveal a difference in values or perspectives that break the friendship. But if you can navigate the conflict, it’s a good sign that your friendship will survivie future disagreements.

#4 – you know them well

Your best friend knows most of your little habits and can tell when you are upset. They know your interests and your goals. It may feel like they “just get you”

#5 – you completely trust them

You trust your best friend to keep your secrets and tell you the truth no matter how hard it is. You trust that your best friend would not want to hurt you or take advantage of you. Loyalty is key!

#6 – you call them out

Calling people out is hard no matter what. But this is often a sign that they are looking out for you and want you to personally grow. A best friend would tell you the truth while being empathetic.

#7 – you make time to keep in touch

Friendships can wither so it’s important to make time for one another. You both try to stay in touch. You know they hold a special place in your life and vice versa

#8 – you’re there for one another

You support each others’ dreams and can be counted on to have your back. There is no sense of rivalry or competition. You both want each other to be happy.

#9 – you plan the future together

You make plans to live within a close distance together or make vacation plans. You know they will be by your side each step of the way

Friendship is all about making another person’s life better through your presence and energy. It is so important to be a good friend and have loyalty for those closest to you.

    Luke Markinson, Thrive Global Campus Editor-at-Large from Washington University in St. Louis

    Luke Markinson is a sophomore at Washington University in St. Louis pursuing a major in Psychology and a double minor in Marketing and Creative Writing. As a Los Angeles native, he loves meditating, making music, and spending time with friends. He also is the founder and chief editor of The College Gay, a gay men’s lifestyle blog that shares the inside scoop on trends, health and wellness, music, and entertainment.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Courtesy of Carmen Martínez Torrón / Getty Images
    Wisdom//

    9 Signs It’s Time to End a Friendship, According to Therapists

    by Natalia Lusinski
    Community//

    8 Signs A Friendship Isn’t Worth Your Time, Energy, or Effort

    by Tessa Koller
    Rido / Shutterstock
    Community//

    Cultivating Lasting Friendships

    by Sweta Bothra

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.