9 Signs Someone is Your Best Friend for Life

In a pandemic ridden world, it’s hard to be separated from your friends. Although we want to see our friends in person, for most of us, it isn’t possible. Here are some signs that someone will be your best friend forever (despite any physical barriers).

#1 – your personalities are complements

You and your best friend balance each others strengths and weaknesses. For example, while you’re level-headed and calm, your best friend is outgoing and talkative.

#2 – you feel comfortable around them

Since you and your best friend met, you felt an immediate connection. Being with them is easy. You don’t feel compelled to hide your true self and can be authentic.

#3 – the two of you have fought… and made up

People who can’t handle disagreements CAN’T handle healthy relationships. Sometimes conflict reveal a difference in values or perspectives that break the friendship. But if you can navigate the conflict, it’s a good sign that your friendship will survivie future disagreements.

#4 – you know them well

Your best friend knows most of your little habits and can tell when you are upset. They know your interests and your goals. It may feel like they “just get you”

#5 – you completely trust them

You trust your best friend to keep your secrets and tell you the truth no matter how hard it is. You trust that your best friend would not want to hurt you or take advantage of you. Loyalty is key!

#6 – you call them out

Calling people out is hard no matter what. But this is often a sign that they are looking out for you and want you to personally grow. A best friend would tell you the truth while being empathetic.

#7 – you make time to keep in touch

Friendships can wither so it’s important to make time for one another. You both try to stay in touch. You know they hold a special place in your life and vice versa

#8 – you’re there for one another

You support each others’ dreams and can be counted on to have your back. There is no sense of rivalry or competition. You both want each other to be happy.

#9 – you plan the future together

You make plans to live within a close distance together or make vacation plans. You know they will be by your side each step of the way

Friendship is all about making another person’s life better through your presence and energy. It is so important to be a good friend and have loyalty for those closest to you.