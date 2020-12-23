9 (Selfish) Gifts To Buy For Yourself This Holiday Season

It’s been a rough year for all of us. In the midst of the global pandemic, most of us are staying home for the holidays. It’s best to skip the lines this season, order presents online, and again, stay home.
Below are a few useful gifts to give for the holiday and beyond, to the most important person on your list: yourself.
- S4 Max Robovac ($429 USD). Out with the old, in with the new, applies to cleaning too. There’s been an increase in smart home technology to take care of simple tasks. For example: the S4 Max Robot Vacuum allows you to schedule clean ups by the room, day, and/or time. It makes a perfect addition to your home for the holidays.
- Porto’s Bakery. Skip takeout food and leave the cooking up to someone else this season or beyond. Los Angeles-based, Porto’s Bakery is a perfect home delivery option for ready to bake sweet and savory pastries and finger foods. Enjoy favorites, such as their Chocolate Chip Cookies (15 pieces for $16.99 USD) or Chicken Empanadas ($16.99).
- The Sleep Kit by Luna Volta ($160). Don’t wait until the new year to add a better night’s sleep to your self-care routine. The Sleep Kit by Luna Volta includes the SATURN micro gravity CBD bath bomb, NOVA premium hemp oil, and the CALM CBD hemp-infused roll-on for a evening of relaxation and relief before you hit the sack.
- Withings WiFi-Smart Scale. Crush all your fitness and stay focused on your wellness goals with Withings Body+ smart scale powered by app, Health Mate. The scale and app keeps track of your weight, activity, sleep, and more.
- Visual Grocery List Magnet Pad. Again, 2020, is all about: out with the old and in with the new – even down to doing your grocery shopping. This visual shopping magnet pad ($9.95 USD) sticks on your fridge and makes shopping more easy. Choose from over 150+ product icons and simply circle what you’re out of.
- Nova Cuff By Flare. With a unfortunate rise in violence in several parts of the world, it’s better to be safe than sorry with the Nova Cuff by Flare ($129 USD). Flare creates a variety of stylish bracelets that pairs with an app to keep you safe and get you out of uncomfortable situations. Text a friend your location, receive a fake phone call to end a unwanted conversation, or alert the police with a simple tap of a button. This gift is perfect to start the new year with your personal safety in mind.
- Waterdrop Pitcher ($21.99). Staying hydrated, even during the winter is underrated. The Waterdrop pitcher for home not only keeps water cold, but also features a 7-layer filtration system that eliminates traces of chlorine, limescale, heavy metals, and other contaminants found in water. It’s available in five fun colors.
- Yoko Classic T-Shirt by Hara The Label ($60). With a mission to bring change and awareness to the human and environmental issues within the fashion industry, this Australia-based brand offers comfortable lounge wear and intimates made from organic bamboo fibre.
- Know Yourself Prompt Cards By The School Of Life ($16). This year has given many a time to stop, take a step back, and reflect on what’s going well in our life. As well, what isn’t. The School Of Life offers several self exploration tools, including, these cards that offer insightful questions about life, love, relationships, and more. Self knowledge and awareness is a gift that never stops giving.