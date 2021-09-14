9 Self-Care Tips for Busy Professionals

When you’re busy and stressed, it’s easy to feel burdened by your emotions. However, there’s no rule that says you must carry the weight of the world on your shoulders; in fact, in these moments, it’s important to take a step back and take care of yourself.

You need to make sure that you take care of your body, mind and soul every day, not just when you are sick. Learning to eat right, reduce stress, exercise regularly, and take breaks when needed are important stones for self-care and can help you stay healthy, happy, and mentally strong.

Practicing self-care isn’t always easy. Most of us are busy, put our family’s needs first, have stressful jobs, or get too engrossed in technology to find time for ourselves. Even worse, we can sometimes feel guilty for taking the time to care for ourselves (parental guilt is a real thing). This is why getting started with self-care can be challenging.

Here are nine methods to start taking care of yourself.

1. Get enough sleep

Sleep can have a huge impact on how you feel both emotionally and physically. Not getting enough can lead to major health problems. Although it sounds simple enough, 40% of Americans sleep less than seven hours a night, according to a 2013 Gallup survey.

2. Move your body daily as part of your self-care routine

Getting at least 30 minutes of any type of exercise — whether it’s exercise or just a walk outside — is as good for your mental health as it is for your physical health. You don’t have to do it all at once, either. Take three 10-minute walks if you can’t do the full half hour. The most important thing is to create a routine that works for you.

3. Eat right for self-care

The food we eat can keep us healthy or contribute to weight gain, but it can also keep our minds working and alert. Some of the best self-care foods include fatty fish, berries, nuts, green leafy vegetables and broccoli. Being able to eat pain-free is important, so fix loose dental implants and take care of other dental issues to enjoy the benefits of your healthy food choices.

4. Say no to others, and say yes to your self-care

Learning to say no is really difficult. Many of us feel obligated to say yes when someone asks when to eat dinner. However, if you’re already tired or stressed, saying yes to everything can lead to exhaustion, anxiety, and irritability. It may take a little practice, but once you learn to politely say no, you’ll feel more confident, and you’ll have more time to take care of yourself and prioritize what’s important.

5. Get out and take a self-care break

Spending time outside can help reduce stress, lower blood pressure, and increase alertness. Studies have shown that getting out of the house can help reduce fatigue, making it a great way to relieve symptoms of depression or fatigue. Going outside can also help you sleep better at night, especially if you do some physical activity, such as gardening, hiking, or walking while you are outside.

6. Let a pet help you take care of yourself

From giving unconditional love to providing companionship, pets can be extremely beneficial to our self-care. Dogs in particular can help reduce feelings of stress and anxiety and can lower blood pressure. In fact, many people with a disorder such as PTSD have benefited from daily work with animals, which is why service dogs have become so beneficial to these individuals.

7. Take care of yourself by organizing

If you feel disorganized at home or at your workplace, your life often feels disorderly at times. Organizing allows you to take better care of yourself. A simple change, such as keeping a planner or calendar in the fridge, can help you write down all of your responsibilities and appointments while keeping your life organized at the same time.

8. Make a menu for the week and cook at home

Many people don’t take the time to prepare their own meals for themselves due to the time it takes, but preparing a healthy meal for you and your family is not only good for your health, but also gives you some quality family time. Even if it’s only once a week, consider making healthy meals for yourself or your entire family. You can research a meal delivery service or meal kit that can help you get started. It’s also beneficial to prepare meals or a menu for the week so that you have a plan ready, you can get the essentials quickly, and you don’t get stressed out every day thinking about what’s for dinner.

9. Read a book

We turn to our phones or TVs for entertainment, scrolling through news feeds that may be contributing to our stress and anxiety rather than helping it. Instead, consider reading a book. You may be surprised to learn that when you always use your phone. If you slow down instead of watching, what difference can it make? Not only can this help improve your mood, but it can also help you to be more present and alert.