9 Rules For Beating Stress in a Workplace

It’s no secret that for many of us, the main source of stress is work – especially if you have to do something you don’t like with an inadequate manager. That’s why it’s important to keep workplace stress under control.

Fortunately, each of us can limit and manage it. Of course, this is easier to do when professional activities are enjoyable. Hence the first rule:

1. Choose the right profession

Work can be a real torment when you do it only because otherwise there will be nothing to live on. Doing tasks that you enjoy, on the other hand, is stress-relieving. Positive emotions minimize it, stress becomes less and no longer affects us destructively.

2. Prepare for work more thoroughly.

We feel calmer and more confident when we do what we are good at. To reduce stress levels, prepare for work. Don’t stop learning, keep up with the news of the industry you work in. The world and the economy are constantly changing, whatever you do, keep your finger on the pulse of these changes. At the same time, do not think that you have to do everything yourself. Many things have already been invented before us and can be found on the Internet. And even if you need to research something completely new, you can just ask for research papers help – because the main thing is to get the result, not to waste your precious time and energy on research.

3. Identify the source of stress.

In order to effectively manage the pressure that accompanies us at work, it is important to identify which situations, events, or people are causing strong negative emotions. Knowing the enemy in person can help you avoid stress or use the second point and prepare to face it every time.

4. Maintain good relations with your colleagues

The level of stress that accompanies us in the workplace depends largely on the atmosphere there. Try to establish good relations with your colleagues. To do this, develop communication skills. And when expressing your opinion, don’t insult or oppress the person you are talking to; otherwise, you risk becoming a source of stress for someone else.

5. Organize your workplace.

Clutter creates an atmosphere of stress. Think of how many times you were nervous because you couldn’t find the right one in a pile of papers, or frantically fumbled with pens, looking for the one that writes. An organized desk is the key to inner peace. Make sure you have only the necessary things and documents on it. Carefully arrange everything into shelves and finally throw away the pens that don’t write anymore.

6. Bring personal stuff to the office.

Make the workplace as pleasant as possible, especially if you work in an office space. Bring your favorite mug, put a potted flower on your desk, pictures of loved ones, a souvenir from a trip… Familiar and favorite objects evoke pleasant associations and allow us to forget about what irritates and depresses us at work.

7. Focus on one thing at a time.

Doing several tasks at once can be pretty depressing. It seems like you’re busy all the time, but there’s no result. Or it’s full of mistakes, and you have to redo everything. Human working memory is not capable to hold too much information at the same time. So it’s much more effective to focus on one thing at a time and perform tasks in sequence. You’ll notice at once how the tension is reduced.

8. Move.

During any, even the slightest, physical activity there is a powerful release of joy hormones in the blood, which can improve your mood almost instantly. A short walk around the office can alleviate a stressful situation.

9. Laugh

If you feel the tension rising, have a hearty laugh. A funny story is unlikely to come to mind so immediately, but you can joke with your colleagues or, in a pinch, turn on YouTube.

