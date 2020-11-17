9 Reasons Why You Need a Hypnosis Expert on your Team

Most business owners understand the importance of a strong support team. But do you know the benefits that a hypnotist could bring to you and your organization?

While hypnosis has been widely used to support sporting success for decades, big names in business are increasingly leveraging the power of hypnosis to enhance and transform their personal and professional lives.

Here are 9 reasons why you need a hypnotherapist on your team.

Self-Belief

A strong sense of self is essential to lead powerfully. You need to not only know your worth and invest in it, but to also trust others to value the service that you provide. When you present yourself to the world with a strong sense of belief in who you are and what you are worth, you become a better motivator, deliver more convincing presentations, and become more capable of judging decisions.

Through hypnosis you can directly access the source of your self-belief: your subconscious. There you can investigate where the weakness originates, resolve it, and build a stronger sense of what you are capable of.

Confidence

Confidence allows you to be proactive, assertive and focused. Confidence allows you to ask for what you are worth and say no if something doesn’t fit. Confidence is at the root of influence and allows you to close deals, charge higher rates and create clients who value and respect you. Where safety is the enemy of success, confidence to take action is the shortcut.

Hypnosis can be used to increase confidence overall, or in specific situations such as public speaking. Mental rehearsal of your new confident self while in a state of hypnosis becomes reality to the brain. And if there are past experiences that have knocked your confidence, hypnotherapy can process them so that they can be let go of.

Overcome self-sabotage

Humans are fantastic at sabotaging their own success. Procrastination and perfectionism for instance! The root of self-sabotaging behaviour lies within the programming of the subconscious mind. And as all behavior has a purpose, hypnosis can uncover the unconscious thinking behind it and encourage the brain to let go of old ways of doing things, and take on new, more helpful habits.

Strategy

Knowing where you are going is essential in business. How often have you heard people say their best ideas come to them in the shower or while driving? That’s because those are two times when we are usually in a trance state, letting the subconscious take charge. Hypnosis can help you to see the bigger picture from different perspectives. While in hypnosis, you can see your goals playing out before they happen, and thoughts and ideas will often come to you for steps that you can take and ways of doing things that you hadn’t considered before.

Creativity

Creativity and creative thinking is crucial in business. However, stress and anxiety stifles creativity, and an overwhelmed overworked mind will struggle to think creatively. Hypnosis is the ultimate creative state, where you mind becomes free from the usual constraints of ordinary reality, and instead is given permission to wander and wonder. In deep, hypnotic relaxation your brain is at its most creative. Unstifled by worrying about other people’s opinions you are free to access the mind’s limitless well of creativity.

Resilience

You can’t be successful in business if you’re afraid to fail. Resilience is your ability to adapt to change, to bounce back from setbacks and to keep going in the face of adversity. Being resilient helps you to deal with difficult staff members or customers, to withstand personal criticism, to manage stress from overwork, and to step fearlessly beyond your comfort zone. Hypnosis can help you to bounce back after setbacks so that you don’t learn helplessness and become ineffective as a leader. Through hypnosis you can learn how to foster a Stoic mindset to accept reality as it is and develop the ability to improvise and be flexible.

Calm

The number one reason most people turn to hypnosis is for relaxation. And most business owners admit that they don’t prioritize time to chill out. But when you learn that chronic stress can harm your immune system and even cause death, you might rethink things. Hypnosis can be used to simply lead you into the kind of deeply relaxing state that you should be making time for each day. People often say that they have never felt so relaxed as they do in hypnosis. And this leads to a happier you, happier business, happier family and happier relationships.

Intuition

Thriving entrepreneurs will often cite intuition as integral to their success. Intuition is your internal compass for decision making, allowing you to make faster decisions effectively. A keenly-tuned intuition allows you to see your own blind spots and shortcomings, as well as your strengths. You need a strong sense of intuition in business to make sense of complex and changing environments. Hypnosis taps into your subconscious mind giving you the courage to follow your heart and intuition, to access it directly for advice.

Problem-solving

Lateral thinking and thinking outside the box are two highly sought after skills in business. They allow you to see beyond the obvious answer and explore alternatives that might not at first be apparent. This kind of problem-solving is a right-brain skill that can developed through hypnotic guidance. In hypnosis, your conscious mind is less interfering, allowing your subconscious mind to be free to develop solutions to problems. With over-analytical barriers out of the way, your subconscious mind will fill your conscious mind with ideas and inspiration.

Find more from Victoria at http://www.victoria-ward.com