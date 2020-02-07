9 Quotes That Will Motivate You To Get To The Gym

Motivation To Help You Get To The Gym

Are you trying to live a healthier life but you can’t find the motivation to peel yourself off the couch and get to the gym? Don’t worry we’ve all been there and everybody struggles with motivation sometimes. But when it comes to motivating yourself to live a healthier life sometimes you need a little bit of inspiration from people who have been there before you.



If you were struggling to stay inspired to hit the gym or to crush your daily workout routine, these quotes will fuel you with the passion, purpose and focus that you need to crush your workout. These quotes are from individuals who are doing absolutely incredible things in their respective fields and they are great examples because they always find the time in their busy schedules to add fitness to their life.



Get Inspired By The Best In The Game

These motivational quotes about work ethic, focus and hustle will help you get inspired to not only get to the gym but to change your life for the better!

David Goggins



“It’s so easy to be great nowadays, because everyone else is weak. If you have ANY mental toughness, if you have any fraction of self-discipline; The ability to not want to do it, but still do it; If you can get through to doing things that you hate to do: on the other side is GREATNESS ”



– David Goggins (Ultramarathon runner & Retired Navy Seal)

Jocks Willinik

“Discipline is your best friend. It will take care of you like nothing else can.”



– Jocko Willinik (Retired Officer of the United States Navy)

Arnold Schwarzenegger

“The last three or four reps is what makes the muscle grow. This area of pain divides the champion from someone else who is not a champion. That’s what most people lack, having the guts to go on and just say they’ll go through the pain no matter what happens.”



– Arnold Schwarzenegger (Bodybuilder & Actor)



Joe Rogan

“Excellence in anything increases your potential in everything.”



-Joe Rogan (Comedian & Podcaster)



Michael Phelps

“When I feel tired, I just think about how great I will feel, once I finally reach my goal.”

– Michael Phelps (Olympic Swimmer)

Gabrielle Reece

“If you want to stay fit, surround yourself with a couple of chicks who are fired up, so that the one day you’re not, you can feed off their energy.”



– Gabrielle Reece (Volleyball Player)



Kevin Hart

“Appreciate hard work and the process of hard work. Because after that’s over and you get the rewards of success, you look back on these moments and you respect those moments the best. You have no character, you have no place to come from.”



– Kevin Hart (Comedian & Actor)



Amelia Boone

“I’m not the strongest. I’m not the fastest. But I’m really good at suffering.”



– Amelia Boone (Obstacle Course Racer)



Cameron Hanes

“You have to practice every day. You have to be thinking about it every day. Most people are just not going to have either the time or the inclination or the discipline or whatever it is, the mental fortitude, whatever it is, to do that right.”



– Cameron Hanes (Ultramarathon runner & Hunter)



It’s Time To Get To Work

In order to perform at your best, you need to take care of your body and mind. That’s why finding the motivation to go to the gym or work out on a regular basis is such an important feat that you must overcome. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle will allow you to perform at the best of your abilities and it will give you a starting point for achieving greatness.



So now that you have read these incredibly motivational quotes, it’s time to get off the couch and go crush that work out.

Let’s do this!



—



Which motivational quote was your favorite? Did I miss any? Let me know in the comments below.



I’d love to hear your thoughts on the topics of work ethic and personal growth, so drop me a note on twitter @iambradthompson because a discussion around this topic could change somebody’s life! Also, if you want to read more on my content visit blog called, “Living the Canadian Dream“.